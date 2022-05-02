The World Asthma Foundation Announces Speakers for Microbiome First Summit

FOLSOM, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Asthma Day, May 3, 2002, The Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit organization committee invites healthcare professionals, non-communicable disease community leaders, and stakeholders to participate in the inaugural Microbiome First Summit, a virtual event taking place online at MicrobiomeFirst.org this May, 17-19, 2022. FREE to participants.

For detailed information and to register, visit https://microbiomefirst.org/

The event, Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit, kicks off the inaugural event underwritten and moderated by the World Asthma Foundation (WAF), which is pleased to announce the following speakers:

Event Keynote

RODNEY DIETERT, PHD

Cornell University Professor Emeritus

Ithaca, NY, USA

Author of The Human Superorganism.

Keynote: "Big Picture View of Our Tiny Microbes"



Researcher Sessions

MARIE-CLAIRE ARRIETA, PHD

Assistant Professor, departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Pediatrics, University of Calgary

Calgary AB, CANADA

Session: "The intestinal microbiome in early life: health and disease"

JAEYUN SUNG, PHD

Assistant Professor, Microbiome Program, Center for Individualized Medicine, Mayo Clinic.

Rochester, MN, USA

Session: "A predictive index for health status using species-level gut microbiome profiling"

KATRINE L. WHITESON, PHD

Assistant Professor, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry School of Biological Sciences

Associate Director, UCI Microbiome Initiative

Irvine, CA, USA

Session: "High-Fiber, Whole-Food Dietary Intervention Alters the Human Gut Microbiome but Not Fecal Short-Chain Fatty Acids"

LISA AZIZ-ZADEH, PHD

Expert on the brain's role in creativity, language and empathy.

Associate Professor in the USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Session: "Research That Potentially Links Autism and Brain-Gut Microbiome" or Brain-Gut-Microbiome System: Pathways and Implications for Autism Spectrum Disorder

MARTIN KRIEGEL, MD, PHD

Chief of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at University Hospital of Münster

GERMANY

Associate Professor Adjunct of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine.

Updated Session: "Dietary Resistant Starch Effects on Gut Pathobiont Translocation and Systemic Autoimmunity"

ERICA & JUSTIN SONNENBURG, PHD

Senior research scientist and Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Palo Alto, CA, USA

Session: "Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status"

EMMA HAMILTON-WILLIAMS, PHD

Associate Professor

Principal Research Fellow

The University of Queensland Diamantina Institute

Faculty of Medicine

The University of Queensland

Translational Research Institute

Woolloongabba, QLD, AUSTRALIA

Session: "Metabolite-based dietary supplementation in human type 1 diabetes is associated with microbiota and immune modulation"

ANDRES CUBILLOS-RUIZ, PHD

Scientist, Wyss Institute of Harvard University and Institute of Medical Engineering and Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, MA, USA

Session: Protecting the gut microbiota from antibiotics with engineered live biotherapeutics"

EMERAN A MAYER, MD

Gastroenterologist, Neuroscientist, Distinguished Research Professor

Department of Medicine, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Executive Director, G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at UCLA

Founding Director, UCLA Brain Gut Microbiome Center.

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Session: "The Gut–Brain Axis and the Microbiome: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications"

BENOIT CHASSAING, PHD

Principal Investigator, Chassaing Lab

Associate professor, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research.

Paris, FRANCE

Session: "Ubiquitous food additive and microbiota and intestinal environment"

SEI WON LEE, MD, PHD

Associate Professor

College of Medicine, University of Ulsan

Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Asan Medical Center

Seoul, KOREA

Session: "The therapeutic application of gut-lung axis in chronic respiratory disease"

PATRICIA MACCHIAVERNI, PHD

Clinical and translational researcher

Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia

Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA

Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute.

Session: "House dust mite shedding in human milk: a neglected cause of Allergy susceptibility?"

LIEKE VAN DEN ELSEN, PHD

Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia, Australia

Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute.

Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA

Session: "Gut Microbiota by Breastfeeding: The Gateway to Allergy Prevention"

PAUL TURNER, PHD

Rachel Carson Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Yale University

Microbiology faculty member, Yale School of Medicine.

New Haven, CT, USA

Session: "New Yale Center to Advance Phage Research, Understanding, Treatments, Training, Education"

Media Supporter Content

TONI HARTMAN

PRINCIPAL

Microbiome Courses

London England UK

Session "Educating Parents About 'Seeding And Feeding' A Baby's Microbiome"

Summit Details:

The goal of the Microbiome First - Sustainable Healthcare Summit is to improve quality of life at reduced cost by addressing the microbiome first, as recent research shows that all of these non-communicable diseases have a relationship to the microbiome.

For additional information visit https://microbiomefirst.org/ or on Twitter at @MicrobiomeFirst https://twitter.com/MicrobiomeFirst

