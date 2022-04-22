Truth Social Migrates to Rumble Cloud

Rumble's Infrastructure Propels Truth Social to New, Uncancellable Heights

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble's cloud infrastructure. This migration will enable the Truth Social platform to scale significantly on a new and cancel-culture-free cloud platform. Truth Social's move also marks the first significant customer to onboard with Rumble's cloud services business.

"We are excited to partner with one of the fastest-growing social media companies on the internet. Providing top-notch cloud infrastructure is essential, and Truth Social users will start to see the fruits of our efforts immediately," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.

"Yesterday, Truth Social and Rumble took a major stride toward rescuing the internet from the grip of the Big Tech tyrants. Our teams have worked tirelessly to realize this great endeavor. Rumble's cloud infrastructure is second to none and will be the backbone for the restoration of free speech online for ages to come," said CEO of TMTG Devin Nunes.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com .

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is a social media and technology company. Truth Social, TMTG's social media platform, is a Big Tech alternative that seeks to create a free-speech haven without viewpoint discrimination or oppressive censorship. In October 2021, TMTG announced that TMTG entered into a definitive merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: DWAC). To learn more, visit www.tmtgcorp.com.

