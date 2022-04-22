The Smart Circle team joined forces virtually to help spread joy and messages of empowerment to Children fighting childhood cancer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of the Jessie Rees Foundation, Smart Circle hosted an hour-long virtual Care Card event as part of their partnership with Jessie Rees. The event left a profound impact on the Smart Circle employees, as Leah Morales explains; "Learning about Jessie's story, really touched me and I loved having the opportunity to help spread joy, and because the event was virtual my children were also able to help color Care Cards."

The hour-long Care Card event included trivia, music, and a powerful message about the Jessie Rees Foundation's mission. In addition, employees spent the hour creating colorful Care Cards that the Jessie Rees Foundation will send to children fighting childhood cancer within their Club NEGU network.

About the Jessie Rees Foundation

The Jessie Rees Foundation is the legacy of 12-year-old Jessica Joy Rees, better known as "Jessie." Jessie was one of 400,000 children worldwide diagnosed with cancer each year. During her courageous ten-month fight with two brain tumors, Jessie created JoyJars, fun-filled gifts of joy to share with her peers who were fighting cancer. Jessie personally stuffed and sent out 3,000 JoyJars to children fighting cancer in homes and hospitals, encouraging them with her motto "NEGU" Never Ever Give Up!

Although Jessie lost her fight with cancer in 2012, she left behind a legacy of love. As of 2022, the Jessie Rees Foundation has sent over 385,0000 JoyJars to children in all 50 states and 50 different countries and has provided thousands of families with access to resources, encouragement, and support, and will continue to care until there is a cure. To learn more about the Jessie Rees Foundation, visit https://www.negu.org

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle helps clients and independent sales companies grow by designing versatile face-to-face marketing and customer acquisition campaigns that can be executed inside retailers, businesses and through door-to-door canvassing. Our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and versatility help the world's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

