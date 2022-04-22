Sabatino Truffles Updates Sustainability Initiatives on Earth Day 2022

Truffle company continues focus on growth toward greener, more sustainable leadership in the truffle industry

WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the anniversary of Sabatino Tartufi's Earth Day initiatives, the company has provided an update on the company's progress toward driving sustainability in the truffle industry. Since the company's sustainability-focused initiatives were started, Sabatino has continued to take a 4-step approach to bring the company closer to carbon neutrality. The 4-pronged approach includes an extensive tree-planting program, more sustainable packaging, zero waste programs, and a focus on reducing the carbon footprint of the company overall.

Sabatino, the global leader in fresh truffles and truffle products, is using the program to help build awareness of the real dangers climate change and pollution pose. This initiative builds on Sabatino Tartufi's 110-plus year history of striving to become a better, greener truffle company.

"Our drive toward a more sustainable future is critical for future generations of truffle lovers. We are seeing each year, how the effects of global climate change is transforming our industry as well as other food products. In 2021, we saw some of the highest prices ever for white truffles due to the drought conditions driving lower occurrences of white truffles. For the long-term, we owe it to ourselves and future generations to do all we can. Being the global leader in the truffle industry means we have a responsibility to set the standard for sustainability," says Federico Balestra, CEO, Sabatino Tartufi. "We simply cannot wait for the change to come to us. We have to take a proactive approach to ensure there are truffles for generations to come."

The Sabatino Tartufi sustainability initiatives are comprised of the following programs:

SabatinoTruffles.com , the company plants a new tree in one of their estate truffieres, the truffle orchards where the company's Black Winter truffles (tuber melanosporum) and Black Summer truffles (tuber aestivum) are grown. Tree-Planting Program: With each new order placed on, the company plants a new tree in one of their estate truffieres, the truffle orchards where the company's Black Winter truffles (tuber melanosporum) and Black Summer truffles (tuber aestivum) are grown.

Greener, More Sustainable Packaging: Sabatino Tartufi are committed to removing all non-renewable or non-recyclable packaging from Sabatino Tartufi and Truffle Zest brand and products by 2024. This includes removing all use of styrofoam / polystyrene in packages by 2024.

Zero Waste from Operations: Across all facilities, the company has focused on reducing waste to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. To date, Sabatino has achieved zero waste in its fresh truffle operations and is committing to find new ways to get to zero waste in its truffle products.

Reduce Carbon Footprint: The company will focus on reducing its carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain. With a physical footprint in the U.S., the firm is able to manufacture and ship more of products locally without the use of excessive shipping.

"These initiatives are just the start. We have continue to look closely at every area of our business to ensure its operating not only efficiently, but sustainably. With that in mind, I am challenging my teams to constantly find new solutions that can help us reduce our carbon footprint and be more environmentally conscious," says Federico Balestra.

To learn more about Sabatino Truffles' Earth Day Initiative, please visit https://www.sabatinotruffles.com/blogs/trufflepedia/earth-day-initiative

About Sabatino Tartufi: Sabatino Tartufi brings the luxury and elegance of the world's finest truffles to the kitchens of professional and home chefs around the world. For over 110 years, Sabatino has offered the finest truffle products including truffle salts, truffle oils, truffle butter, and Truffle Zest - the best selling truffle seasoning. Visit www.sabatinotruffles.com to learn more.

