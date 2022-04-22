Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Earth Month with In-Store Activations and Speaking Events Reinforcing its 2025 ESG Goals

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Earth Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is proud to announce new initiatives, partnerships, and in-store activations that will further the organization's continued progress against its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy, Our Journey to Revolutionize Impact.

"We are on a journey to revolutionize impact, and this includes setting meaningful ESG goals," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "The fashion industry must take steps toward a commitment to ESG and transparency to consumers, stakeholders, and the government. We are proud to join hands with our brand partners and other organizations to increase awareness and inspire action within our industry. As we move closer to our 2025 goals outlined in our recent ESG report, we look forward to continuing the momentum we've made to minimize the impact of how we serve our clients through our digital channels, stores, and supply chain, as well as the experiences we create and the products we sell."

As part of its efforts to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2025 and procure 100% renewable energy use by 2030, this month, NMG partnered with Trane® by Trane Technologies to replace natural gas-powered chillers with two new 500-ton water-cooled Trane® chillers at their iconic Bergdorf Goodman's Women's Store, located in the heart of New York City's famed retail district. This installation utilized innovative, energy-efficient decarbonization technology that enabled the retailer to eliminate natural gas use, electrify the building, and procure a new renewable energy contract to power the store's operations. The move will contribute to New York City's goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while keeping shoppers cool and comfortable.

Meanwhile, Neiman Marcus stores across the U.S. are driving progress toward the company's goal to partner with customers to raise an additional $3,000,000 for Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation grantees through point-of-sale (POS) fundraising. In March, the retailer began a POS fundraising campaign for the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) that invites customers and associates to donate in-store and online through April 30. Proceeds from the campaign will fund creating a new NMG x FSF scholarship for students aspiring to careers in sustainable and ethical fashion. The effort has raised enough money to fund at least seven NMG x FSF scholars in the partnership's first year.

As NMG seeks to increase revenue from sustainable and ethical products by 2025, it is also proud to announce the upcoming launch of the new 'Fashioned for Change' and 'Conscious Curation' edits at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. These edits will identify items with preferred product attributes made with sustainable materials, including bio-based vegan leathers, as well as products that are responsibly manufactured, give back philanthropically, are made by diverse-owned brands, or promote enhanced transparency through digital product passports from groups like EON. Products from participating brand partners will be highlighted on NeimanMarcus.com and BergdorfGoodman.com and will be considered for exposure in highly visible placements via in-store and digital channels. To explore the new 'Fashioned for Change' edit at Neiman Marcus, visit here. The 'Conscious Curation' edit at Bergdorf Goodman will launch in the upcoming months.

NMG will be hosting and sponsoring a variety of speaking events throughout the month to socialize the efforts above with associates, customers, and the broader fashion industry. To build on last year's conversation with Elizabeth Cline, author of 'The Conscious Closet,' NMG is hosting an all-associate event on April 26 with Aja Barber, author of 'Consumed.' This talk will take a deep dive into Barber's book, which explores the intersection of climate change, colonialism, and consumerism in the fashion industry. Customers near Neiman Marcus Northbrook in Chicago will also be invited to attend a panel discussion on social and environmental issues facing the fashion industry and its next generation of talent with industry trailblazer Eileen Fisher and Melissa Gamble, a professor at Columbia College of Chicago – an FSF member school.

Finally, to continue educating and amplifying the call for sustainable practices in the broader industry, NMG is excited to sponsor the Women's Wear Daily Sustainability Summit and the Sustainable Fashion Forum fireside chat, which will be held this month. NMG executives will host panels and fireside chats about topics surrounding circularity in fashion, fur and leather alternatives, the role of technology in sustainability, and more, along with innovators in the space from pioneering organizations like FASHIONPHILE, Prota Fiori, and EON. To purchase tickets for the Sustainable Fashion Forum fireside chat, please visit the Sustainable Fashion Forum website here.

Read more about NMG's 2021 ESG report at www.neimanmarcusgroup.com/ESG .

