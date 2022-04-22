Napoleon® Introduces the Industry's First Full-Size Electric Grill with IoT Technology in the New Rogue EQ™ Connected Grill Series

The Napoleon Rogue EQ™ Connected Electric Outdoor Grill has the performance of gas but is powered by electricity

CRITTENDEN, Ky., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napoleon®, a leader in innovative products and bringing sustainable choices to consumers has once again revolutionized the industry with a more sustainable option for grilling. The Napoleon Rogue EQ™ Connected Electric Grill Series is the first line of full-size outdoor electric grills with IoT technology. The two-burner Rogue EQ 365 is the first product launch in the series. Now backyard chefs can have flavor powered by electricity.

"Napoleon is changing the conversation around electric grilling," said Stephen Schroeter, Co-CEO, Napoleon. "Until now, the availability of electric grills was limited to indoor, travel-size, and those without smart technology. Napoleon's goal has always been to manufacture grills with the most advanced features on the market yet make them attainable to the grilling enthusiast. With our Rogue EQ Series, we're making sustainable technology and alternatives mainstream with a full-size electric grill at an affordable cost."

Research indicates that post-pandemic consumers are more aware of sustainability when purchasing products (Forrester 2021 data). According to a study from The Insight Partners (2021), the multi-billion-dollar electric grilling market is expected to grow more than 67% over the next 5 years.

"As consumers have evolved their mindset around sustainability, we have continued to evolve ours," said Chris Schroeter, Co-CEO, Napoleon. "Napoleon will increase our portfolio of sustainable products up to 250% by 2025. It's about giving consumers more choices when it comes to making sustainable decisions. This launch is a preview of what's to come. As one of the first grill manufacturers to offer infrared grilling technology to the consumer at an affordable price, this product demonstrates our commitment to continued industry-leading technology."

The Rogue EQ Connected Electric Grill allows you to manage every aspect of the grill with IoT controls through an app on your smartphone. You can monitor the temperatures and grill controls with precision on a 7- inch LCD screen. Our design and technology allow It to heat up as quickly as most similar-sized gas grills and can reach a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds traditional gas grills. The grill is more than just powerful – it's versatile. Backyard chefs have three different ways to cook: grill mode for traditional grilling and searing, oven mode for roasting, and smoker mode to infuse smoky flavor.

In addition to the electric grill, Napoleon has developed a full portfolio of sustainable home comfort innovations. "Our product diversification, sustainable product offerings and agility in responding to market input has helped us stand out among the competition," said Stephen Schroeter.

The Napoleon Rogue EQ™ Connected Electric Grill will be available in the Fall of 2022 at participating dealers. For more information visit:

Canada napoleon.com/en/ca/barbecues/rogue-electric-bbq-series

U.S. napoleon.com/en/us/grills/rogue-electric-grills-series

To learn more about Napoleon's other sustainable solutions, visit:

Canada: napoleon.com/en/ca/sustainability

USA: napoleon.com/en/us/sustainability

About the Napoleon Group of Companies:

Napoleon is North America's largest privately owned manufacturer of quality gas, electric and wood fireplaces, premium gas and charcoal, and electric grills, outdoor living products and a complete line of heating and cooling equipment. The company ,with operations in Crittenden, Kentucky and Barrie, Ont., began in 1976 when a small steel fabrication business launched by Wolfgang Schroeter started manufacturing steel railings. Since then, Napoleon's commitment to producing quality products combined with honest, reliable service has been the successful framework to the rapid growth of the company which now operates with 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space and employs more than 1,400 associates.

