LIPS TURN BLUE RELEASES 2nd VIDEO: PRAY FOR TOMORROW

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPS TURN BLUE the acclaimed Upstate NY band that releases its debut album on MIG MUSIC May 4th., has released its second music video, PRAY FOR TOMORROW. Although written and recorded with the band's late vocalist and co-writer, Phil Naro before the current conflict in the Ukraine, the compelling video was created to reflect that war and others tragic situations.

Single Presave: https://lipsturnblue.lnk.to/prayfortomorrow

Album Order: https://lipsturnblue.lnk.to/lipsturnblue

"'Pray For Tomorrow' is a song we have had for a while now and was written when conflicts around the world started becoming a main focus in the news; then the pandemic hit, and recently the focus has been on the war in the Ukraine," says guitarist Don Mancuso.

The band also includes keyboardist Eric Bieber, bassist Mike Mullane, drummer Roy Stein and newest member, singer Iggy Marino. The debut album and videos were the last projects original singer Phil Naro was able to complete before passing away in May 2021 from cancer.

"We were working on the song when things in the world started going awry and Phil's own health concerns allowed a song like this to give him comfort." adds Eric Bieber, who, in addition to his skill as a classically trained keyboardist and professional musician, recently retired as a physician and hospital executive.

The group will grant a limited time usage license to any legitimate organization raising funds for Ukrainian refugees. "If this video can help bring awareness and raise money that is the least we can do as artists," says bassist Mike Mullane.

For permission to use please contact: bruce@pilato.com

"Pray For Tomorrow and this video is very timely for the world right now," says Bernd Ramien, A&R & Director of Catalog Marketing for MIG (Made-In-Germany-Music GmbH). "It speaks of hope."

Based in Hannover, Germany but distributed worldwide, MIG Music has released albums by Joe Jackson, Sheila E, Jack Bruce, Roger McGuinn, Ron Wood, Muddy Waters, Pat Travers, Vanilla Fudge, and many others.

