Attorneys Release Statement on Anniversary of Andrew Brown's Death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. released the following statements today memorializing one year since Brown was shot and killed by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

(PRNewswire)

The family's attorneys include nationally renowned Civil Rights attorneys Ben Crump (Ben Crump Law), Bakari Sellers (Strom Law Firm) and Harry Daniels (Law Offices of Harry Daniels).

"We want to remember Andrew Brown for his kindness and easy smile, his commitment to his family and his unshakable faith in his children. But it's hard to remember his life while there is no justice for his death. One year ago today, Andrew Brown's death left a hole in all of us and there's only one way to fill it."

- Bakari Sellers, Strom Law Firm

"We need not imagine Andrew Bown in death beyond what he was in life. He was like any of us, just a man. But that makes what happened to him so terrifying because, until his killers are held responsible, what happened to him can happen to any of us too."

- Ben Crump, Ben Crump Law

"How do you explain to a child why he never got to meet his grandfather? How do you explain to sons that they will never laugh with their father again? How do you tell a community that they'll never know that smile again and that, one year later, no one has been held responsible? No one can replace this loss. But we can find answers. We can and we will."

- Harry Daniels, Law Offices of Harry Daniels

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened an investigation into Brown's killing in April and the family's attorney's filed a federal lawsuit seeking more than $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The attorneys declined to comment on either the lawsuit or the investigation, however, as both are ongoing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strom Law Firm, LLC