TRUCE Software to Convene Panel of Safety Experts for Distracted Driving Awareness Month Discussion

"Going the Extra Mile for Driver Safety" will take place April 28 at 11am CT

LISLE, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the leading provider of Contextual Mobility Management solutions for businesses, will host a panel of safety experts for a discussion on the unique role employers play in ensuring employee and community safety on the roads.

With the rise in mobility comes a rise in risk, and business leaders need to be accountable for it.

"Going the Extra Mile for Driver Safety" will feature Terminix, Jenkins Restorations and more in a conversation moderated by the National Safety Council. The event is tied to Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in April.

"To deliver the best service to our customers, we must also take the best care of our employees," said Jonathan Jenkins, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Jenkins Restorations. "Ensuring our teams are focused at all times is paramount for us. We've found a way to implement smarter mobility that advances worker safety, and we're eager to share it with our counterparts."

The past few years have seen significant commitments to employee safety across the enterprise, and momentum continues to build inside organizations that realize employee safety and community wellbeing are critical to recruitment, retention and economic recovery. Yet, there's been an unexpected spike in traffic related crashes, leading to what Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, referred to as a national crisis this past January.

The panel discussion will hit on topics including what the speakers view as the biggest threat to driver safety over the next 12 months, their take on the main differences between executives and employees on issues related to driver safety, and successful engagement strategies for creating a safe driving culture.

"A Distracted Driving Awareness Month poll by TRUCE found that 72% of people who drive as part or all of their job feel pressured to respond to work communications while driving," said Joe Boyle, CEO of TRUCE Software. "With the rise in mobility comes a rise in risk, and business leaders need to be accountable for it. A line must be walked strategically to balance both productivity and safety."

To register for the webinar, visit https://trucesoftware.com/our-company/resources/webinars/safe-driving-panel/.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only mobile management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to enable or temporarily suspend mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 140,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

