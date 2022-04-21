Ting Internet to build a state-of-the-art esports gaming lab at two Charlottesville high schools, the first of four national installations

New gaming labs will be installed days after Ting's esport debut at the Tom Tom Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced that it is building a state-of-the-art esports gaming facility at both Charlottesville High School and Monticello High School to support the schools' esports teams and to help unlock new opportunities and career paths for students.

To complement the new gaming labs, Charlottesville High School and Monticello High School will be running an elective program for students to learn about careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and available grants within these fields. Both facilities are expected to be complete by the end of the school year and will be accessible for thousands of students as a permanent fixture in the Charlottesville community for years to come.

"At Ting, we believe wholeheartedly in supporting our communities, lowering digital divide, improving accessibility and giving back in meaningful ways," said Zuri Stanback, head of marketing at Ting Internet. "This is exactly what we are doing with our partnership with iCulture. Video games are no longer just entertainment; they integrate into many professional fields and help advance industries like never before. There are ample opportunities for long-term careers in this industry and we are proud to educate our communities on these possibilities."

These new esports labs are the first of four that Ting will install in high schools across the country this year. These builds are being done in partnership with iCulture and will help interested youth expand their professional and social horizons.



To bring the excitement of esports to the broader Charlottesville community, Ting is also hosting an inaugural two-day gaming event at the upcoming Tom Tom festival. An assortment of games will be available to play for guests 13 years and older. Attendees are encouraged to register here to secure their spot and their chance to win from dozens of prizes.

For more information on Ting, its services or its commitment to digital divide and accessibility, please visit tinginternet.com .

About Ting Internet



Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.



Ting ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( http://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

