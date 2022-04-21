Planet Based Foods Announces Launch on Amazon.com

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a San Diego-based sustainable food startup pioneering clean, nutrient-dense, plant-based meat alternatives, is proud to announce the Company's launch on Amazon.com, the world's largest retailer.

A curated selection of Planet Based Foods' innovative hemp-formulated products are now available for purchase on the Company's Amazon store, including The Original Burger, Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage Patty Hot, The Original Crumble, The Italian Sausage Crumble and Variety Pack. Individual items are priced at $29 including free shipping while the Variety Pack is listed for $69.

As part of its launch strategy, Planet Based Foods has partnered with Omni ePartners ("OeP") as its broker, a leading full-service Amazon agency that focuses on increasing product awareness and driving online marketplace sales. OeP will engage in the build and optimization of the Company's Amazon page, produce top-quality content and provide ongoing marketing support via SEO/SEM research, creative advertising campaigns and other powerful brand practices.

"Launching on Amazon — the largest e-commerce retailer in the world — represents a very exciting milestone in the Company's growth journey," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "Much like Google, modern consumers of today use Amazon as their go-to search engine for purchasing products, and our presence on the platform will be highly impactful in boosting brand awareness, achieving sales targets and continuously driving customers to the Planet Based Foods website."

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes., Planet Based Foods was founded in 2019 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

