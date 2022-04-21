Hedonova Invests in the Alternative Asset Fund, ALTS 1

The new partnership will give investors access to many diverse asset classes

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova , an alternative assets hedge fund, has invested $3 million in the ALTS 1 Fund , the latest fund from the alternative investment management firm, Alts .

The new partnership provides Hedonova's investors with access to the ALTS 1 fund's ten asset classes, which include collectibles and culture, cryptos and NFTs, fine art, music rights, specialty real estate, wine and whiskey, and sneakers.

Hedonova is a unique hedge fund that champions accessibility and their partnership with ALTS 1 marks Hedonova's latest efforts to make investing convenient, accessible and diversified. Hedonova currently offers investors access to over twelve alternative asset classes through a single diversified fund, including cryptos, NFTs, art, startups, real estate, media assets, art. The hedge fund has more than 2,000 accredited investors and $92 million in holdings.

Alts focuses on discovering and investing in modern alternatives to the stock market, and meticulously chooses a blend of modern alternative assets through their Reg D investment fund.

"This marks an important milestone for our fund," said Alexander Cavendish, Co-founder and CEO of Hedonova. "The ALTS 1 represents the future and we are always looking to move forward to offer the best for our investors. Our partnership with Alts will give our investors access to the best investment opportunities."

"We've been covering Hedonova for years, and have long admired the team and their modern, eclectic portfolio of alternative investments," said Stefan von Imhof, CEO of Alts. "We are honored to bring our partnership to the next level, and provide Hedonova investors direct exposure to the best blue-chip investment opportunities across the world of collectibles, culture, and passion assets."

About Hedonova

Founded in 2020, Hedonova is a global alternative assets hedge fund that is open to everyone. Its investments include cryptocurrency, NFTs, startups, emerging real estate markets, art, media assets, wine and more. With over 12 alternative asset classes in one fund, the fund is on a mission to make investing accessible to everyone by requiring an investment of just $1,000. To learn more visit www.hedonova.io .

