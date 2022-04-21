Healthybud Becomes First Canadian Dog Food Brand On The JOKR App Offering Instant Delivery

The partnership means pet parents get healing, human-grade dog food delivered to their door with the tap of a finger, along with their other groceries.

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading pet wellness company Healthybud has teamed up with popular instant delivery grocery app JOKR to bring nutritious dog food straight to the doors of pups (and their parents) in New York and Boston. The collaboration makes Healthybud the first Canadian pet wellness brand on JOKR to offer instant delivery, ensuring pet parents are never stuck without pet food or treats again.

Known for hyper-local retail delivery, personalization, and sustainability, JOKR's predictive, AI-driven platform allows Healthybud customers to shop hassle-free for their favorite pet food options through their mobile phones while getting customized product suggestions.

JOKR users can add Healthybud's fully-balanced meals (Beef Meal Bites), premium meal toppers (Turkey Gut Booster) and 100% natural, human-grade banana chip treats to their carts along with their human grocery orders.

"This exciting new partnership gives our growing NYC and Boston community the opportunity to have our products conveniently delivered to their homes," said Dana Ben David, co-founder and creative director at Healthybud.

"Thanks to JOKR's cutting-edge technology, there is no faster or easier way to buy pet food."

Healthybud launches on JOKR in April 2022.

ABOUT HEALTHYBUD

Healthybud® is a pet wellness brand with products in over 500+ stores across North America. Its mission is to help dogs thrive through healing ingredients and premium nutrition. Healthybud products include all-natural, functional treats, meal toppers and fully-balanced meals for dogs. Founded by a team of young millennial pet parents, Healthybud is reinventing the pet pantry to help dogs live their happiest, healthiest lives. The team works alongside renowned universities, veterinarians & nutritionists to create research-backed and functional products for our dogs.

ABOUT JOKR

JOKR is a global platform for instant grocery and retail delivery at a hyper-local scale. JOKR makes the shopping experience smarter, faster, and more enjoyable, all while returning an extremely valuable asset back to the consumer: their time. JOKR delivers orders within minutes of purchase and offers a smooth, frictionless and nearly instant experience. With operations across the United States and Latin America, JOKR is committed to sustainability by creating a more relevant and hassle-free shopping experience to limit people from overfilling their fridges and wasting food.

