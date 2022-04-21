GTCR Announces Partnership with Kelly McCrann to Form Avryo Healthcare

Experienced multi-site healthcare services industry veteran to build new company through acquisitions and organic growth

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a Leaders Strategy™ partnership with Kelly McCrann to form Avryo Health Services, LLC ("Avryo Healthcare"). Based in San Diego, CA, Avryo Healthcare will seek to acquire companies and assets in the multi-site healthcare services industry as part of a strategy to build a market-leading company, with a focus on utilizing new technologies and operating strategies to enhance patient access and experiences.

GTCR, the firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth - will invest in Avryo Healthcare from its Strategic Growth Fund, a private equity fund with $2.0 billion of limited partner capital commitments. Mr. McCrann is serving as Executive Chairman of Avryo Healthcare and will make a substantial investment alongside GTCR.

Mr. McCrann has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare services industry. Prior to partnering with GTCR, Mr. McCrann most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of EyeCare Partners, the largest vertically-integrated medical vision services provider in the US. He became CEO of EyeCare Partners in 2016 and significantly grew the company via acquisition and organic growth into the largest business in the industry before completing a successful sale of the company in 2019. Prior to leading EyeCare Partners, Mr. McCrann spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles across healthcare provider services and payor businesses, including within dental, behavioral health, ambulatory infusion and kidney dialysis.

"We are excited to partner with Kelly to build a leading company in the healthcare services industry," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare at GTCR. "Kelly has an exceptional track record in the multi-site healthcare services space with experience across specialties, including dental and behavioral health, and a history of driving organic, de novo and M&A growth. Kelly's background, industry expertise and strategic vision make him an ideal partner as GTCR commits to build a platform in this attractive industry."

"I am thrilled to partner with GTCR to build Avryo Healthcare into a market-leading company in the multi-site healthcare services space," said Mr. McCrann. "GTCR has deep domain expertise in healthcare, a substantial track record of creatively building platforms in this space, and a long history of backing experienced CEOs and Executive Chairs. With our partnership, Avryo Healthcare is well-positioned to create a compelling platform in healthcare provider services."

"GTCR's formation of Avryo Healthcare with Kelly is another excellent example of The Leaders Strategy™ and builds on our history of successful investments in multi-site healthcare services and the broader healthcare industry," added John Kos, Managing Director at GTCR. "We are excited to create this multi-site healthcare services platform behind Kelly and are actively looking for companies and assets in the sector, including founder-led and sponsor-backed companies."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Avryo Healthcare

Avryo Healthcare was formed in April 2022 as a partnership between Kelly McCrann and GTCR. Avryo Healthcare's mission is to build a leading company in the multi-site healthcare provider services industry with a focus on building a company that utilizes new technologies and operating strategies to enhance patient access and experiences. For more information about Avryo Healthcare, please contact (212) 835-7042.

