GOAL OF THE CENTURY: Hyundai Motor, Steven Gerrard and BTS Call for a United World for Sustainability on the Road to the FIFA World Cup 2022 ™

Hyundai Motor to launch new global sustainability campaign under the banner 'Goal of the Century'

Football legend Steven Gerrard and global pop sensation BTS to star in manifesto film and lead the campaign as part of the newly formed 'Team Century'

Eco-friendly vehicles will be included in the official fleet for the first time, including the IONIQ 5, Santa Fe Hybrid, and Elec City bus

Company will continue to support FIFA's sustainability agenda through various activities, including the 'Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge' event

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announced today the launch of its global sustainability campaign under the banner 'Goal of the Century'. The campaign kicks off on Earth Day on April 22, and will run through and beyond the upcoming FIFA World Cup TM, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022. As part of the global launch, Hyundai Motor released a manifesto film and global TV commercial featuring football legend Steven Gerrard and global pop sensation BTS, sharing the company's ambition to unite humanity through football and encourage universal support for a sustainable future.

"The 'Goal of the Century' campaign aims to unite the world for sustainability, inspired by the pure value of team spirit and togetherness created by the universal love of football," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor. "At Hyundai, we will continue striving to be of practical help to humanity at a time when it is more important than ever to come together for the healthy, long-lasting future of our planet."

To drive the 'Goal of the Century' campaign, Hyundai Motor is introducing 'Team Century,' a newly formed group of ambassadors that will promote various environmental and social sustainability projects throughout 2022. Former England national team player Steven Gerrard will lead 'Team Century,' joined by BTS, Afghan refugee soccer player and Danish UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, documentary photographer Nicky Woo, and Boston Dynamics' Spot® robot. In addition, Hyundai also plans to unveil four regional ambassadors in the months to come.

To watch the campaign manifesto film, please visit Hyundai Motor's official YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/HyundaiWorldwide.

