FIVE RAMO LAW ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP LAWYERS IN HOLLYWOOD AND NAMED IN VARIETY'S "LEGAL IMPACT REPORT"

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Founding and Managing Partner Elsa Ramo, Managing Partner Michelle Chang, Partner Erika Canchola, and Of Counsel Nicole Compas, have been included in Variety's prestigious "2022 Legal Impact Report." Senior Associate Alexa Whiteside is also recognized as "Up Next" in the Report. The Legal Impact Report, published today, says the lawyers were selected because they "win for their clients in court and guide them through industry disruptions."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Variety and included alongside so many of our peers in the business," said Ramo. "This has been an exciting and disruptive year and we are thankful we could collaborate with our clients on so many exceptional projects."

Ramo, recognized for the third year in a row, handles deals for content-creating powerhouses such as Imagine Entertainment, Hello Sunshine and Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Prods., in addition to working with prolific producers such as Yale Entertainment.

Chang oversees unscripted matters, including clients Boardwalk Pictures ("Chef's Table") and Scout Prods. ("Queer Eye").

Canchola specializes in TV, serving as outside production counsel for Skydance Television ("Reacher") and 20th Television. She also advises clients on all aspects of development, financing and production for both film and television.

Compas is "leading the firm's New York office, advising clients on all aspects of scripted and unscripted television, motion picture and new-media development, including Push It Prods. ('The Upshaws'), Imagine Documentaries ('Lucy and Desi') and the Jim Henson Co," writes the publication.

First-time "Up Next" honoree Whiteside serves as general counsel for a number of entertainment and media companies, including production and distribution arms Laugh Out Loud! and Hartbeat Prods. The report adds that her work includes "serving as production and clearance counsel on such feature films as 2022 Sundance selections 'Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul' and 'Something in the Dirt'; 'Voir,' the Net- flix docuseries and David Fincher's ode to cinema."

"The shifting landscape that's occupied by the various digital outlets has created dynamic new business models," says the feature, to which Ramo says, "the talent content valuation model is the new industry gold rush. The valuations and sales of companies, which were founded by high-profile talents, are where everyone's chief focus is currently on."

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com.

