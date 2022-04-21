COMSovereign's Chief Financial Officer Departs for Personal Family Commitments

Company Currently Recruiting for New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Fran Jandjel, CPA, MBA, CGMA, ACMA who has decided to leave the Company for personal family commitments.

The Company has retained a senior financial professional with extensive public company experience to assist with the completion of the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and commenced a national search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Dan Hodges, Chairman and CEO of COMSovereign, said, "We wish to thank Fran for her professionalism and operational leadership during a transformative and challenging period for COMSovereign."

Fran Jandjel commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity of working alongside Dan and the entire team as they continued to leverage the Company's innovation technology to realize their vision for the future of telecommunications. I am pleased by the progress we made on creating a streamlined financial process across the business and I look forward to watching the Company's progress."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

