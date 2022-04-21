THE BOWER FOUNDATION AWARDS $5.4MM IN GRANTS TO MEET MISSISSIPPI'S GROWING DEMAND FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bower Foundation awarded almost $5.4MM to five education partners to train and graduate a new crop of healthcare workers to serve Mississippians. Grant recipients include Delta State University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi University for Women, University of Southern Mississippi, and The Woman's Foundation (for the benefit of 14 community colleges and two universities). The funds will be distributed over a five-year period to an estimated 1085 students.

The Bower Scholar funding provides support for tuition, books, licensing exams, and uniforms for those students enrolled in a medically related degree or workforce program. These students join Mississippi's workforce in roles such as EMTs, phlebotomists, CNAs, LPNs, RNs, social workers, respiratory therapists, dental assistants, dialysis technicians, health care navigators, and health information technologists.

This funding commitment intends to increase the number of pre-nursing students, enrollment in technical and healthcare workforce programs, and the number of RN and BSN participants, as well as increase the number of licensed and employed social workers.

"The foundation supports educating and training Mississippians to secure meaningful employment in the health care field," says Anne Travis, CEO of The Bower Foundation. "Mississippi desperately needs qualified health care workers to meet the health care needs of the people of our state."

About The Bower Foundation

Given the vast health challenges facing Mississippians, The Bower Foundation directs its funds and energies into making sustainable, systemic improvements in the state's health and education infrastructures. Through strong partnerships, the foundation leverages limited resources into grants that support mutual goals of better health outcomes and policy. The living legacy of Dr. John D. Bower's work inspires The Bower Foundation to be proactive and highly selective in providing grants for the creation, expansion and support of quality health initiatives.

