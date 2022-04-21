The Actuarial Foundation Presents its Formula 2022 Virtual Gala on May 12 - A vibrant, live-streamed event celebrating math, education and diversity

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation proudly presents its inaugural Formula 2022 Virtual Gala – Where math, education and diversity intersect. This one-of-a-kind, free event kicks off with a pre-show at 4:30 p.m. (CT), followed by a live streaming event at 5:00 p.m. (CT). The evening promises inspiring stories, fun entertainment and exciting prizes, culminating with a keynote from our special guest, Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures, the #1 New York Times bestselling book behind 2016's Oscar-nominated hit film.

The Foundation has been committed to changing lives with math education and financial literacy for nearly three decades. Formula 2022 promises to be an event to celebrate how the Foundation's educational programs and scholarships have made a difference in the lives of those we serve. You will hear from students, teachers and volunteers telling their stories of how the Foundation's programs are a formula for success. While the generosity of actuaries makes all of the math and financial literacy programs of the Foundation possible, Formula 2022 is not an event just for actuaries. Anyone interested in commemorating what education and diversity make possible will be energized by the evening's program.

Formula 2022 Virtual Gala – Where math, education and diversity intersect was made possible through our generous sponsors, including Presenting Sponsors Voya Financial, Travelers, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. The Foundation is honored and grateful to partner with these companies in achieving our mission.

"The Actuarial Foundation has been a meaningful partner in our efforts to teach children about careers in STEM and how to manage their future income," said Angela Harrell , Chief Diversity and Corporate Impact Officer, Voya Financial , and President, Voya Foundation , "We're excited to celebrate our shared focus, not just on educating our students, but also our commitment to our nation's educators as they work tirelessly to equip our future workforce."



"Travelers has supported The Actuarial Foundation for more than a decade through financial support and volunteer engagement, and we're pleased to be a sponsor of their inaugural gala," said Rita Ortiz , Senior Director of Community Relations at Travelers and Assistant Vice President of the Travelers Foundation. "The Actuarial Foundation and its programs align well with our focus on improving academic and career success. We're looking forward to our continued partnership and helping to close the opportunity and achievement gaps faced by students across the country."



"Ensuring that there's a pipeline of diverse, talented and forward-thinking actuaries is critical to the long-term success of our industry and our company," said François Morin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Arch Capital Group Ltd. "We are proud to be a Presenting Sponsor of the Formula 2022 Virtual Gala, and to support The Actuarial Foundation's mission to enhance math, education and financial literacy."

Please join us for the Foundation's Formula 2022 Virtual Gala – Where math, education and diversity intersect on May 12, 2022. It promises to be an empowering evening– register for free today!

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

