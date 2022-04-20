OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, 2022, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on May 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.

"It's no secret that the past two years have been challenging for many people. As we celebrate the return of normalcy, the goal of your company – to remain an independent, community bank – remains. This spring, we were pleased to officially open our Community First Conference Center to the public. This venue, located at our OVB on the Square office in downtown Gallipolis, aligns with our Community First mission as it was created with intent to serve local groups, organizations and events. As we work to grow as a company, we will continue to prioritize our communities," Tom Wiseman, OVB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

OVB is also gearing up to award its newest class of $3,000 OVB 4-H Scholarships and is in the early stages of planning events to celebrate the bank's 150th anniversary this fall.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

