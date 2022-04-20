LG ELECTRONICS EARNS TOP RATING IN MINDCLICK SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT PROGRAM FOR MARRIOTT

LG is Only Display Manufacturer to Achieve 'Leader' Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has received the highest possible rating in the 2021 MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) for Marriott International. As a supplier of hotel TVs and digital signage displays for 14 Marriott brands, LG has earned the "Leader" rating for seven consecutive years and remains the only display manufacturer to receive the distinction.

LG Earns Top Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott (PRNewswire)

Announced ahead of Earth Day, the "Leader" rating demonstrates LG's "exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the life cycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions," verified by MindClick through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual assessment of Marriott suppliers that evaluates the sustainability of their products' lifecycle.

The assessment program evaluates products based on their operational footprint, with environmental and social metrics such as energy, carbon and water reduction, and human and labor rights. It also measures metrics such as carbon footprint from product use and distribution, recyclability, as well as use of sustainable materials and avoidance of chemicals of high concern. Suppliers are recognized in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader. In 2021, LG achieved top scores in seven of the nine evaluation categories.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by MindClick as a sustainability leader. Since we began our alliance with Marriott in 2005, we've always held a shared responsibility to reduce environmental impact, while enhancing quality of life for guests. We feel vindicated in our dedication to product stewardship and being a responsible corporate citizen," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America.

Hotel TVs and displays from LG Business Solutions earned Leader status in several key categories:

"Social" with required human and labor policies including zero tolerance for forced or compulsory labor, discrimination, child labor and human trafficking.

"Environmental" with footprints completed and reduction targets set for energy reduction, reduced carbon emissions, water reduction and reduced waste in the facilities used to manufacture products.

"Distribution" through the use of transportation carriers that are EPA SmartWay certified and adhere to a cap on greenhouse gas emissions.

"Guest Health" with products that reduce toxins through compliance with chemicals of serious concern.

"End of Use" and "Facility Impact" with products that are recyclable and packaged in recyclable materials, and have end-of-life solutions identified.

