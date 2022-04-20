John Tang Joins Approved Energy To Head Power Supply Desk

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Energy, a leading provider of energy products and services headquartered in New York City, has added industry-veteran John Tang in the role of Director, Power Supply and Pricing. In this position, Tang will lead, manage, and expand Approve Energy's power portfolio, while building-out a pricing desk to support Company growth.

John Tang has over 20 years of experience in competitive retail energy markets. He previously served as Vice President of Supply at Indra Energy where he was responsible for both wholesale and retail power and natural gas operations. Prior to that he was the Power Structuring Manager at Engie North America, acting as the head of the wholesale and retail power operations for Engie Power & Gas LLC. Tang also previously served as the Senior Pricing Manager at Plymouth Rock Energy LLC, and Director of Commodity Pricing at Great Eastern Energy. He has held roles at Direct Energy and Hess Corporation as well.

"Any time we can add a seasoned expert like John Tang to our management team, Approved Energy becomes strong, smarter and better-positioned for success," noted Chris Fazio, Executive Vice President at the Approved Companies. "John's depth of experience, particularly in the NY-metro markets, makes him an ideal pick to guide and grow our Power platform. We are fortunate to have him on board."

Approved Energy is a division of Approved Companies, the leading provider of energy products and services in the NYC metro area for over 90 years. With a product suite offering fuel oil, natural gas, electricity, mechanical services and renewable products to thousands of customer, Approved is committed to a plan of growth, innovation and diversification of its energy services to all customer classes.

Contact: Niraj Parikh, Chief Operating Officer

nparikh@approvedenergy.com

201-627-0075

