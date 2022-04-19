IBM RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Double-Digit Software and Consulting Growth Led by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Generation
ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2022 earnings results.
"Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both Software and Consulting in the first quarter. Today we're a more focused business and our results reflect the execution of our strategy," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "We are off to a solid start for the year, and we now see revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of our model."
First-Quarter Highlights
- Revenue
- Revenue of $14.2 billion, up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency (over 5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Software revenue up 12 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Hybrid cloud revenue:
-- First Quarter: $5.0 billion, up 14 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
-- Last 12 months: $20.8 billion, up 17 percent
- Free Cash Flow
- On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion; free cash flow of $1.2 billion
FIRST QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Pre-tax
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Diluted
Revenue
Profit
Income
Margin
Income
EPS
GAAP from
$
14.2B
$
7.3B
$
0.6B
4.4
%
$
0.7B
$
0.73
Year/Year
8
%*
4
%
156
%
2.5
Pts
64
%
62
%
Operating
$
7.5B
$
1.5B
10.7
%
$
1.3B
$
1.40
Year/Year
4
%
46
%
2.8
Pts
25
%
25
%
* 11% at constant currency
"In the first quarter we continued to strengthen the fundamentals of our business, consistent with our medium-term model," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are a faster growing, more profitable company with a higher-value business mix, a significant recurring revenue base and strong cash generation."
Segment Results for First Quarter
- Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $5.8 billion, up 12.3 percent, up 15.4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
-- Red Hat up 18 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
-- Automation up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
-- Data & AI up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
-- Security up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing up 26 percent, up 31 percent at constant currency (about 28 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 25 percent at constant currency
- Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion, up 13.3 percent, up 17.4 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation up 15 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations up 10 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency
- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 24 percent, up 29 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $3.2 billion, down 2.3 percent, up 0.3 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
- Hybrid Infrastructure down 5 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
-- IBM z Systems down 19 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency
-- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support flat, up 4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 20 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency
- Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 26.2 percent, down 24.5 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, in the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion or $1.6 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.2 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.
IBM ended the first quarter with $10.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $3.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.2 billion, totaled $54.2 billion, up $2.5 billion since the end of 2021. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.
Full-Year 2022 Expectations
- Revenue growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-April 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind.
- Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results —
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- consolidated free cash flow;
- consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347 891 1770
sarah.meron@ibm.com
Tim Davidson, 914 844 7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021*
REVENUE
Software
$
5,772
$
5,138
Consulting
4,829
4,262
Infrastructure
3,219
3,293
Financing
154
208
Other
224
284
TOTAL REVENUE
14,197
13,187
GROSS PROFIT
7,335
7,027
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Software
78.8
%
77.8
%
Consulting
24.3
%
27.8
%
Infrastructure
50.5
%
56.3
%
Financing
37.7
%
35.5
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
51.7
%
53.3
%
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,597
4,688
R,D&E
1,679
1,616
Intellectual property and custom development income
(121)
(146)
Other (income) and expense
246
346
Interest expense
311
280
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,712
6,784
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
623
244
Pre-tax margin
4.4
%
1.8
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
(39)
(160)
Effective tax rate
(6.3)
%
(65.5)
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
662
$
403
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
71
552
NET INCOME
$
733
$
955
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$
0.73
$
0.45
Discontinued Operations
$
0.08
$
0.61
TOTAL
$
0.81
$
1.06
Basic
Continuing Operations
$
0.74
$
0.45
Discontinued Operations
$
0.08
$
0.62
TOTAL
$
0.82
$
1.07
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
909.2
901.7
Basic
899.3
893.6
____________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,934
$
6,650
Restricted cash
286
307
Marketable securities
550
600
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
5,963
6,754
Short-term financing receivables, net
7,169
8,014
Other accounts receivable, net
1,003
1,002
Inventories
1,776
1,649
Deferred costs
1,103
1,097
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,548
3,466
Total Current Assets
31,330
29,539
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,559
5,694
Operating right-of-use assets, net
3,108
3,222
Long-term financing receivables, net
4,610
5,425
Prepaid pension assets
9,995
9,850
Deferred costs
916
924
Deferred taxes
7,567
7,370
Goodwill
56,106
55,643
Intangibles, net
12,312
12,511
Investments and sundry assets
1,771
1,823
Total Assets
$
133,275
$
132,001
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$
1,798
$
2,289
Short-term debt
7,690
6,787
Accounts payable
3,453
3,955
Deferred income
13,526
12,518
Operating lease liabilities
954
974
Other liabilities
6,635
7,097
Total Current Liabilities
34,056
33,619
Long-term debt
46,545
44,917
Retirement related obligations
13,937
14,435
Deferred income
3,423
3,577
Operating lease liabilities
2,358
2,462
Other liabilities
13,844
13,996
Total Liabilities
114,162
113,005
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
57,603
57,319
Retained earnings
153,401
154,209
Treasury stock — at cost
(169,422)
(169,392)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(22,532)
(23,234)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
19,050
18,901
Noncontrolling interests
62
95
Total Equity
19,112
18,996
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
133,275
$
132,001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
$
3,248
$
4,914
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
1,631
2,863
Capital Expenditures, net
(378)
(529)
Consolidated Free Cash Flow
1,240
1,522
Acquisitions
(698)
(1,120)
Divestitures
61
(15)
Dividends
(1,475)
(1,457)
Non-Financing Debt
4,675
(1,725)
Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)
(590)
(207)
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities*
$
3,213
$
(3,002)
____________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
Net Income from Operations
$
733
$
955
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,257
1,672
Stock-based Compensation
234
213
Working Capital / Other
(606)
(789)
IBM Financing A/R
1,631
2,863
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
3,248
$
4,914
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(378)
(529)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
61
(15)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(698)
(1,120)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
(344)
(335)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
$
(1,358)
$
(2,000)
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
2,948
(4,299)
Dividends
(1,475)
(1,457)
Financing - Other
(95)
(26)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
$
1,377
$
(5,783)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(5)
(134)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*
$
3,263
$
(3,002)
____________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
5,772
$
4,829
$
3,219
$
154
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
1,134
348
199
84
Pre-tax Margin
19.7
%
7.2
%
6.2
%
54.6
%
Change YTY Revenue
12.3
%
13.3
%
(2.3)
%
(26.2)
%
Change YTY Revenue - constant currency
15.4
%
17.4
%
0.3
%
(24.5)
%
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021*
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
5,138
$
4,262
$
3,293
$
208
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
658
277
292
98
Pre-tax Margin
12.8
%
6.5
%
8.9
%
47.0
%
____________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
7,335
$
181
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
7,516
Gross Profit Margin
51.7
%
1.3
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
52.9
%
S,G&A
$
4,597
$
(286)
$
—
$
—
$
(0)
$
4,311
Other (Income) & Expense
246
(1)
(202)
—
(222)
(179)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,712
(287)
(202)
—
(222)
6,001
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
623
468
202
—
222
1,515
Pre-tax Income Margin from
4.4
%
3.3
pts.
1.4
pts.
—
pts.
1.6
pts.
10.7
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
(39)
$
109
$
58
$
116
$
—
$
244
Effective Tax Rate
(6.3)
%
9.1
pts.
4.6
pts.
7.7
pts.
0.9
pts.
16.1
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
662
$
359
$
144
$
(116)
$
222
$
1,271
Income Margin from Continuing
4.7
%
2.5
pts.
1.0
pts.
(0.8)
pts.
1.6
pts.
9.0
%
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
$
0.73
$
0.39
$
0.16
$
(0.13)
$
0.24
$
1.40
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
7,027
$
174
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
7,201
Gross Profit Margin
53.3
%
1.3
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
54.6
%
S,G&A
$
4,688
$
(288)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4,399
Other (Income) & Expense
346
(1)
(332)
—
—
13
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,784
(289)
(332)
—
—
6,162
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing
244
463
332
—
—
1,039
Pre-tax Income Margin from
1.8
%
3.5
pts.
2.5
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
7.9
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
(160)
$
132
$
33
$
19
$
—
$
25
Effective Tax Rate
(65.5)
%
41.9
pts.
24.2
pts.
1.8
pts.
—
pts.
2.4
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
403
$
330
$
299
$
(19)
$
—
$
1,013
Income Margin from Continuing
3.1
%
2.5
pts.
2.3
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
—
pts.
7.7
%
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
$
0.45
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
(0.02)
$
—
$
1.12
____________________
(1)
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
(3)
Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM.
(4)
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE IBM