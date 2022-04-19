Emeritus Launches Emeritus Healthcare To Address Global Workforce Crisis with Innovative Upskilling Programs for Clinical and Industry Leaders

World-class partners including Emory Executive Education, Columbia Business School and MIT xPRO anchor new healthcare workforce development programs.

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies and governments around the world, today announced the launch of Emeritus Healthcare . In partnership with world-class universities including Emory Executive Education, Columbia Business School and MIT xPRO, Emeritus Healthcare will offer an industry-leading healthcare workforce development curriculum to address the global shortage — a projected shortfall of 18 million health workers by 2030 . Initial offerings will include Chief Medical Officer and Chief Nursing Officer programs, which are some of the most currently in-demand positions.

The healthcare industry will require comprehensive solutions to overcome the pressing and long-term challenges contributing to this staffing crisis. 70% of healthcare workers are experiencing burnout, almost one million nurses are expected to leave the workforce by 2030, and nearly 65% of clinicians — including physicians and nurses — believe their roles and expectations are changing considerably as a result of digital transformation and telemedicine. Combating employee turnover and promoting leadership development are no longer secondary to the COVID-19 pandemic, but urgent priorities for health systems globally.

Emeritus Healthcare's portfolio will include a wide range of industry-specific programs — developed with the world's top universities — to attract, retain and develop clinical and non-clinical employees at all levels. It will join Emeritus Enterprise's robust offering of more than 220 upskilling programs available in 80 global markets, including executive education, degree, certificate and custom learning solutions.

"Digital transformation and telemedicine are accelerating change, so it's crucial that today's leaders have access to meaningful learning opportunities for both themselves and their workforce," said Ranil Herath, President of Emeritus Healthcare. "We created Emeritus Healthcare to connect healthcare organizations and their employees with the best education in the world, delivered by the best universities. Together, we are working to grow and strengthen healthcare teams, positively impact patient care and transform lives."

Emeritus Healthcare's approach to learning builds on Emeritus' innovations in online education, which drive industry-leading outcomes by combining broad expertise, timeliness of curriculum, agility to address real-world needs and a commitment to accessibility. Delivering in-depth, effective learning to solve healthcare's most pressing challenges is a mission shared by all partners.

"Healthcare executives are being challenged daily to lead their teams and units, to make good business decisions and create healthcare enterprises fit for the changing needs and expectations of their communities, patients and workforce," said Nicola Barrett, Corporate Learning Officer, Emory Executive Education at Emory University's Goizueta Business School. "Goizueta Business School and Emory University faculty have equipped healthcare leaders with the knowledge, skills and tools to lead in this critical, complex environment and we're excited to partner with Emeritus Healthcare to extend this impact."

Building from Emeritus' trusted learning and development partnerships with some of the top employers in healthcare — including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Aveanna Healthcare, SCL Health and more — Emeritus Healthcare will provide solutions for both clinical and industry needs. Beyond hospitals and health systems, Emeritus Healthcare's vast business and leadership development curriculum will also help address broader workforce challenges faced by pharma, medical device companies, insurers and beyond.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.Emeritus.org .

