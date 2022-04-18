Tom Lyons Joins Polly as President and Chief Operating Officer of Insurance

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, has named Tom Lyons as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer of Insurance. Effective today, Lyons reports directly to Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO at Polly.

Polly Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Polly) (PRNewswire)

In the role, Lyons will be responsible for Polly's insurance platform, including agency distribution, book performance, written premium, revenue, earning recognition, sales and service. He will also oversee product, marketing, operations, underwriting, and analytics.

An accomplished insurance leader, Lyons joins Polly after serving as Plymouth Rock's Chief Operating Officer, overseeing their Direct Response business as well as their Captive (Prudential Financial Advisor) Agency business. During his 15-year tenure at Plymouth Rock, Lyons built out and oversaw the company's direct-to-consumer marketing and sales efforts, marketing analytical activities and inbound and outbound Sales Center operations. In addition, Lyons oversaw Plymouth Rock's strategic partnerships with InsurTech agencies throughout the country, as well as all affinity partnerships inclusive of Teacher's Insurance Plan of NJ, and led their Rider Insurance Motorcycle product line.

"Tom's extensive experience building high-performance teams and leading enterprise personal insurance operations will further accelerate scale for Polly," said Fitzgerald. "His knowledge of the ever-changing insurance distribution landscape and the shifting needs of car buyers will be invaluable as our company enters an exciting new chapter."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the entrepreneurial and passionate team at Polly," said Lyons. "Consumers now require the ease of buying insurance on their terms, through their own preferred channel, while still feeling well served and informed. Polly is meeting this need, and I look forward to working with the Polly team to pave a quicker path to quote and purchase for improved overall customer experiences for car buyers."

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polly