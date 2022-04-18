Clarity Human Services Brings Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Software to AWS Marketplace

Marketplace launch expands the growing partnership between Bitfocus and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfocus, provider of leading Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) solution, Clarity Human Services, today announced support for SaaS contract purchases in AWS Marketplace. An influential vendor in the human services field, Bitfocus is thrilled to be working with Amazon as a host for Clarity Human Services' cloud infrastructure and now as a platform for customers to purchase Clarity Human Services directly through the AWS Marketplace website.

Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. We make Clarity Human Services—the nation's fastest-growing Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and homelessness case management software. Our technology and services help non-profit, government, and community organizations build effective responses to homelessness. (PRNewsfoto/Bitfocus) (PRNewswire)

"Participating in AWS Marketplace gives communities direct access to Clarity Human Services—simplifying and shortening procurement to get users up and running ASAP," says Jeff Ugai, Bitfocus COO.

Customers who purchase Clarity using AWS join a rapidly growing list of continuums of care relying on Clarity Human Services to coordinate their local homeless response system. Because each community is unique, Bitfocus employs a customer success model for new system implementations—meeting the customer where they are, and providing the support and guidance required for success.

For communities interested in switching to a new HMIS vendor, Bitfocus has created this helpful transition toolkit. This comprehensive guide supports communities as they plan, organize, manage, and assess their steps toward finding a new HMIS vendor and transitioning to a new system.

Clarity Human Services is one of the most advanced HMIS products on the market and remains user-friendly while offering technologically advanced features and reporting capabilities. It contains built-in Coordinated Entry functionality, case management tools, and a powerful data analysis tool. By teaming up with AWS Marketplace, it becomes easier for Bitfocus to provide customers with this powerful software that will help them to optimize processes and keep data secure.

"It's no accident that we're a leading HMIS software vendor. Since the beginning, we've been focused on HMIS with an ongoing guarantee to remain HUD compliant while continuing to improve and expand our product," says Jeff Ugai.

About Bitfocus, Inc.

Bitfocus is on a mission to empower communities nationwide who are looking for better ways to use technology, data, and policy to improve systems of care. Our SaaS software, Clarity Human Services, is a powerful tool that connects your community's most vulnerable populations to the most effective services available to them—all while streamlining the service provider workflow and providing the analytics necessary to support informed decision-making.

