Sony Electronics Expands 360 Spatial Sound Experience of HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 Premium Soundbars with New Firmware Update

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update available April 14th, for the premium HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars. The update enhances both products' innovative 360 Spatial Sound Mapping capabilities1 and can be accessed when connecting either soundbar to SA-RS3S rear speakers, or the new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers, available soon for pre-order.

Sony Electronics Expands 360 Spatial Sound Experience of HT-A7000 & HT-A5000 Premium Soundbars with New Firmware Update

With the revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, customers can "feel" sound from any direction and distance. Using Sound Field Optimization, soundbars use built-in microphones to ingeniously measure the relative height and position of the soundbar and rear speakers. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology then creates multiple phantom speakers by synthesizing sound waves based on the positional information. With this innovative technology, Sony's wide spatial sound field fills every part of the living space, so everyone in the room can have the same sound experience, regardless of their specific location.

The firmware download will be available via multiple methods, beginning April 14th, 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time:

Via USB Drive:

Download firmware for the HT-A5000 here , for the HT-A7000 here.

Once downloaded, extract files to blank USB drive.

Plug USB drive into Soundbar USB port, select "USB software update" option on soundbar interface, follow prompts to set up and enjoy.

Via Wi-Fi:

On a Wi-Fi-connected soundbar, go to the user interface and select software update via "Network," and proceed with download. Follow prompts to set up and enjoy.

SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and are available to order in May 2022 at Sony Electronics and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/a-series-soundbars/p/sars5.

SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers have a suggested retail price of $349.99 and are available to order today at Sony Electronics , Amazon , Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sars3s.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Compatible rear speakers (SA-RS3S, SA-RS5) and the firmware update on the soundbar are required to enjoy 360 Spatial Sound by 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. Network connection required for firmware updates.

