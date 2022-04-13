GrubMarket Expands Further into Canada through the Acquisition of Food Supply Chain Software Provider WaudWare

GrubMarket acquires WaudWare, a highly reputable Canadian software provider that specializes in building software products for the fresh produce and food supply chain industries in North America, to provide more comprehensive software capabilities to global food supply chain businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based WaudWare, an award-winning and long-standing enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that specializes in building software solutions for businesses operating in the North American fresh produce industry.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Founded more than 33 years ago by owner F. Charles Waud, WaudWare excels at delivering comprehensive software that improves productivity and performance for its extensive customer base. The company's flagship product is its web-based Produce Inventory Control System (PICS), a supply chain management software that helps customers navigate the complexities of produce traceability, growing, production, buying, selling, inventory tracking, accounting, reporting, security, process control and more. PICS is an all-in-one software solution designed to allow owners and managers to handle all business functions in one place, improving efficiencies through the reduction of manual intervention and input and eliminating the risk of errors. PICS is also known for having industry-leading traceability functionality that meets the stringent regulatory requirements of both the U.S. FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act and Canada's Safe Food for Canadians Act. WaudWare maintains its position as a leading innovator in the industry by staying close to its customers and continuously improving PICS based on customer feedback and market signals.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunity to add our several decades of advanced supply chain and produce software development experience to GrubMarket's broader eCommerce and software technology platform. Our customers have relied upon WaudWare to provide excellence in software development and post-implementation service. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket has built out such a well-integrated software solution to enable a streamlined eCommerce solution for the food supply chain industry. It is truly meaningful for us to join GrubMarket's mission to be a software technology enabler in the under digitized food supply chain industry," said F. Charles Waud, President of WaudWare.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "WaudWare is a pioneer and leader in the software development space for the Canadian fresh produce industry. They've been in business for over three decades, and have a proven track record, with a broad customer base, high customer satisfaction and glowing reviews. As GrubMarket is already a leading software provider for the American food supply chain industry, this acquisition signals our effort to respect and preserve the diversity and unique landscape of the software ecosystem for the Canadian food supply chain industry. This acquisition also enables us to further strengthen our eCommerce and software development capabilities for our software customers and helps us solidify our position in the North American food supply chain industry as a technology enabler. We're thrilled to welcome the WaudWare team to the GrubMarket family."

WaudWare's software development offerings will add to the breadth of GrubMarket's ecommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, British Columbia and Ontario (Canada), with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket