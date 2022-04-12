Vinson & Elkins Releases Whitepaper on Proposed SEC Climate Disclosures: An Overview of the Proposed Rule and What Companies Need to Do Now

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a Proposing Release setting out sweeping new requirements for climate change disclosures. If finalized as proposed, these climate disclosure rules would require dramatic changes to corporate climate disclosures. These changes include extensive qualitative disclosures on climate risk in annual reporting to the SEC and the inclusion of climate risks in audited financials. Vinson & Elkins' new whitepaper provides an in-depth review of the Proposing Release to help companies assess how the proposed rule may impact them.

