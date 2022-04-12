TWIN TEENS TACKLE SOCIAL STRUGGLES WITH THE LAUNCH OF INSPIRATIONAL APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES

#shopUPwords shop-upwords.com

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based teen twins, Shea and Sydney Hinckley, have officially launched UPwords. The company features apparel and accessories that boast life-changing affirmations in an effort to change the way young women perceive themselves.

Teens and young adults are faced with unprecedented social pressures that compromise their mental and emotional wellness. Sydney and Shea studied the science of abundant thinking—and how impactful self-talk is. The constant narrative to be, have or do more plays over and over in our culture and social media feeds. The lie is constant: You aren't enough. Sydney and Shea's mission is to change that narrative and to remind young women they're enough—exactly as they are.

"During Covid, we wanted to find a way to bring positivity and an uplifting message to our peers. We started searching for self-affirming merchandise and couldn't find anything. That's when we decided to create UPwords," says co-founder Sydney Hinckley. "Our mission is for everyone to be surrounded by uplifting messages that resonate with them, and ultimately bring them joy. All of our products are beautiful, affordable, and encouraging."

Co-founder Shea Hinckley says, "Your thoughts determine your reality because they are powerful enough to affect how you feel about yourself and the decisions you make. UPwords is all about bringing positive affirmations into your daily life, you are constantly reminded of your worth."

About UPwords: UPwords is a Dallas-based clothing and accessories business founded by fraternal twins, Sydney and Shea Hinckley, to create a positive culture for young women to feel confident in their own skin. UPwords carries products that are stylish, affordable and affirmation-based with messaging about worth, value, beauty, strength, bravery and uniqueness. The mission of the company is to create a positive culture and empower women around the world.

