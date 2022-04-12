STOLI® WINS TEN AWARDS AT SAN FRANCISCO 2022 SPIRITS COMPETITION

Stoli® Premium Won Double Gold and Stoli® Vanil™ Won Gold

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli® Group today announced that Stoli® won ten awards in the 2022 San Francisco Spirits Competition, including a Double Gold Award for Stoli® Premium and a Gold Award for Stoli® Vanil™. Additionally, Stoli pioneering flavors Stoli® Gold Vodka, Stoli® Cucumber Vodka, Stoli® Razberi™ Vodka, Stoli® Blueberi™ Vodka, Stoli® Ohranj™ Vodka, Stoli® Citros Vodka, and Stoli® Salted Karamel Vodka all took home Silver Awards, while Stoli® Lime Vodka was awarded a Bronze Award.

The San Francisco Spirits Competition is the largest and most influential spirits competition and is followed closely by consumers and trade. The competition's judging panel is made up of the most respected, experienced experts in the spirits industry from James-Beard honored mixologists to best-selling liquor authors. The panel recognized Stoli's rigor in quality and consistency across its entire line, as well as the brand's pioneering history in flavored vodka. With a Double Gold Award, The San Francisco Spirits Competition honored Stoli® Premium as a classically styled, exceptionally smooth vodka with a clean, balanced taste. Additionally, Stoli® Vanil™ received accolades for its elegant aromas of vanilla pod, crème anglaise and chocolate, as well as its creamy sweet palette.

"It is an honor for ten of our Stoli® expressions to be awarded by the prestigious San Francisco Spirits Competition," said Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli® Group. "We're thrilled that the uncompromised quality we pour into each bottle is being recognized by a premier judging panel."

Stoli® Group uses only the purest high-quality ingredients. The spirit is first blended with artesian well water, then filtered through active birch charcoal and quartz sand to create a liquid with unsurpassed smoothness. Stoli® is distilled three times to produce a unique balance between character and smooth taste. All of Stoli® flavored vodka starts with the exceptional quality and original character of Stoli® Premium Vodka as its base.

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

SAVOR STOLI® RESPONSIBLY. STOLI® Premium Vodka and Flavored Premium Vodka. 37.5%-40% Alc./Vol. (75-80 proof). Distilled from Grain. US Distributor: Stoli Group USA, LLC, New York, NY, USA and/or Global Distributor: SPI Spirits (Cyprus) Limited, The Republic of Cyprus. ™ and ® - trademarks or registered trademarks of, depending on the country, ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl, ZHS IP Worldwide Sàrl, or Spirits International B.V. © 2022. All rights reserved.

