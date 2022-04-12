Phanes Therapeutics' anti-CD73 antibody patent granted in the US

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology, announced today that the company has been granted a patent (Patent No. US 11,299,550 B2) on its anti-CD73 antibodies by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent includes the invention of PT199, for which the company just received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase I studies.

PT199 is an anti-CD73 mAb with a differentiated mechanism of action and is designed to counter the adenosine-mediated immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. PT199 fully inhibits both soluble and membrane-bound CD73, unlike some other CD73 inhibitors which exhibit incomplete inhibition. Moreover, at higher concentrations, no loss of inhibition or "hook effect" is observed with PT199. Hence, PT199 addresses the limitations of current CD73 inhibitors and is expected to increase antitumor immune activation, and potentially offer a new treatment option for cancer patients.

The multi-center Phase I clinical trial of PT199 is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PT199 alone and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have progressed after all available standard therapy or for which standard therapy has proven to be ineffective, intolerable, or is considered inappropriate.

"This couldn't have come at a better time," said Dr. Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "This will be a transformational year for Phanes as we expand from a research to a clinical stage organization. We expect to file two additional INDs in 2022, both first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, and anticipate receiving more issued patents."

About Phanes Therapeutics



Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, SPECpair™, which allows for mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome,. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

