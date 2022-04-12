NEW WAVE GROUP'S PROFIT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEEDS MARKET EXPECTATIONS

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for New Wave Group will be presented on 26 April, but as New Wave Group expects to report sales and profit for the first quarter 2022 which substantially exceeds both previous year and market expectations based on analysts' estimates, preliminary numbers are released for the quarter.

Operating result for the first quarter 2022 increased by SEK 109.0 million to SEK 209.1 (100.1) million. Net result increased by SEK 85.8 million to SEK 153.5 (67.7) million. Sales amounted to SEK 1,774.9 (1,261.6) million, which is an increase of 41% (36 % in local currencies).

The full interim report for the first quarter will be released on Tuesday 26 April at 07:00 CET. No further information will be announced before that. The figures reported here are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

Gothenburg on 12 April 2022

New Wave Group AB (publ)

Torsten Jansson, CEO

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 31–712 89 01

E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46 31–712 89 12

E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 12:15 CET on April 12, 2022.

