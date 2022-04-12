Gotcha Covered expands into South Carolina

Leading window treatment franchise to provide quality end-to-end window treatment consultations to the Rock Hill community

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has increased its presence in South Carolina with the opening of Gotcha Covered of the Carolinas.

Rob Luley, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of the Carolinas. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Rob Luley. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and Charlotte, North Carolina while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, our goal is to provide the best end-to-end window treatment consultations to our customers in all of our markets," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Rock Hill presents a great opportunity for our franchise to showcase our expertise and establish our brand name. The residents of Rock Hill will love the professionalism that Rob brings to the table as well as the products and services we offer."

A financial advisor for over 20 years, Luley also made custom furniture prior to purchasing a Gotcha Covered. It was his desire to combine his skills as a salesman and as a handyman that influenced him to join the franchise.

"I discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of my franchise broker," said Luley. "My background in sales and crafting furniture made it feel like the perfect fit for me. Since joining the franchise family, my experience has been amazing. There is always someone to talk to whenever I have a question or need support. I love it at Gotcha Covered."

Luley's ultimate goal for his franchise is to grow it into a well-known and respected provider of blind and window treatments throughout his service area.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

