All-electric bZ4X arrives at U.S. dealers this Spring

EPA-estimated range rating of up to 252 miles per charge for XLE FWD

Bold, SUV design with premium finishes

Impressive AWD capability with X-MODE ® system

Accelerating Toyota's global commitment toward carbon neutrality

PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV not only looks to further Toyota's commitment to a carbon neutral future, but it does so in style. Ready to make a fresh mark on the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment, bZ4X blends bold, modern styling with tech-laden features in an extremely capable platform. bZ4X is more than a battery-electric SUV – it's a new take on multi-purpose vehicles.

The Future is Now: Toyota Launches All-New bZ4X SUV Battery-Electric Vehicle

Coming to dealerships this spring with an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 252 miles (for XLE front-wheel drive models, based on EPA's testing procedure standards), the 2023 Toyota bZ4X will have a starting MSRP of $42,000. According to the EPA, the average estimated fuel cost savings over five years for the 2023 bZ4X XLE FWD compared to the average new vehicle is up to $5,000.

Going Beyond

bZ4X is the first Toyota vehicle to be launched under the global bZ series, with more bZ vehicles on the horizon intending to elevate the BEV segment for years to come. "bZ," which stands for "Beyond Zero," was developed with human-centricity at the heart, meaning it hopes to provide more than a mobility solution but also an innovative space for customers.

bZ4X joins an extensive lineup of Toyota electrified vehicles that, in total, accounted for about a quarter of Toyota's total sales volume in the U.S. last year. These include hydrogen fuel cell electrics, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and now battery electric vehicles. Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative-fuel and zero-emission powertrain technologies.

Toyota plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven carrying the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker. This diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Globally, Toyota has put more than 20 million electrified models on the road – with a CO 2 emissions reduction effect equivalent to the CO 2 emissions reduction of over 5.5 million BEVs. Over the next nine years, Toyota will invest $70+ billion in electrified vehicles as a whole with the target to launch 3.5 million BEVs globally in 2030.

Unique Design with a Familiar SUV-Feel

For the all-new bZ4X, the engineering team looked to challenge conventions with a unique, futuristic design without losing the familiarity commonly found in SUVs. Based on the design theme "hi-tech and emotional," the all-new, all-electric SUV is fit for a multifaceted lifestyle – offering originality that stands out in an urban cityscape coupled with SUV-like power to take on the adventurous outdoors.

Offered in two grades, XLE and Limited, in both Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), the bZ4X offers impressive capability and versatility. In terms of size, the bZ4X sits squarely in the middle of the compact SUV segment. It is 3.7 inches longer than the RAV4, at 184.6 inches, with a 6.3-inch longer wheelbase at 112.2 inches. It is 2.0 inches lower than RAV4 at 69.0 inches high, and 0.2 inches wider, at 73.2 inches. bZ4X offers a comfortable 42.1 inches of legroom for the front seat and 35.3 inches for passengers in the rear seat. Cargo volume is 27.7 cubic feet behind the second row.

The profile of the bZ4X is balanced and sleek, with dynamic character lines that flow from front to rear. The axis is lowered toward the tires to create a dynamically flowing silhouette that takes full advantage of the long wheelbase.

Viewing the bZ4X head-on, the design places emphasis on the corners to achieve a futuristic aesthetic. The result is an aero-dynamic appearance, with the curved shape of the front bumper expressing a unique look and feel. The headlamps further highlight the contours of bZ4X, with the main lamps arranged directly under the signature lamps to create a smart and vigorous impression.

Viewed from the rear, bZ4X exudes a powerful stance, thanks to its "interlocked" trapezoidal design between the rear lamps, back door and bumper. Eyes are drawn to the corners and taillamps.

Aesthetics aside, bZ4X's design is functional. The low hood height provides superior, forward driver visibility and the ducktail spoiler and lower diffusers offer aerodynamic performance while also creating a unique look.

The 2023 bZ4X offers a variety of exterior color options, including both standard and two-tone with black roof (additional cost): Heavy Metal*, Black, Elemental Silver Metallic*, Supersonic Red* and Wind Chill Pearl*.

*Extra-cost color

Interior Space Designed for Comfort and Cargo Functionality

The bZ4X cockpit embodies a new generation of mobility with a design that helps the driver keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Thanks to the BEV-dedicated platform, the engineering team achieved an extra wide interior cabin that results in a spacious, quiet and relaxing space for driver and passengers alike. The cabin allows for ample legroom for both front and rear seats as well as copious side-to-side space in the rear – further contributing to a feeling of home-like comfort.

Piano-black parts are featured throughout the vehicle, enhancing the quality feel, while a satin material is found on the higher Limited grade to exude a feeling of luxury. A soft-touch material is also added to the dashboard for a premium touch.

For interior color options, the 2023 bZ4X is offered in Softex®/Fabric-trimmed in Black for the XLE grade, and options of Softex®-trimmed in Black or Softex®-trimmed in Light Gray for the Limited grade.

With the roominess one would expect from an SUV, the placement of surrounding elements is also engineered with purpose. The unique instrument panel and precision-placed MID screen expands the vehicle's feeling of space, while also emphasizing meter visibility to help keep driver's sight lines up and on the road. Soundproofing glass and wind-noise reduction features provide a quiet refuge from the world outside. The available fixed panoramic roof provides a feeling of openness to bring the outside environment into the vehicle when needed, and a power sunshade to keep it out when not needed.

The hub of the cockpit is positioned around a shared center console that functions like a table with storage for a smartphone with available wireless charging coupled with a transparent lid. The accessible USB ports (A and C) offer power and connection points in convenient locations. The door handles are a specialized shape designed to be more ergonomic, making them easier to grip.

Functional Design for Intuitive Tech

The interior styling of bZ4X exudes a certain familiarity, with premium finishes, designed to make everything easily accessible, from the USB ports to the all-new multimedia system.

The bZ4X comes standard with a 12.3-inch widescreen Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. bZ4X drivers will be at the ready thanks to a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including being Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With an included three-year trial, the latest Connected Service, Drive Connect, gives access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the bZ4X offers an available Wi-Fi Connect subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the bZ4X into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the bZ4X comes available with a JBL® Premium Audio system with 9 speakers, including an 8-channel HiD 800-watt amplifier and 9-in. subwoofer.

Each bZ4X comes with a host of additional standard Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with a 1-year trial service. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders with a 3-year trial.

With the Toyota App, users can stay connected to their bZ4X with Remote Connect service, included as a 3-year trial service. Users can activate headlights, a horn alert, buzzer and unlock the rear hatch. The remote climate features include the ability for in-cabin temperature controls, including remote activation of the available seat heaters/ventilators, steering wheel heater, defroster and the ability to schedule a timer to activate in a daily routine. For added convenience, the bZ4X is the first Toyota vehicle to also incorporate an enhanced remote vehicle start feature.

With the bZ4X Limited grade, drivers also have access to the available Toyota-first Digital Key, a feature of the Remote Connect service. Owners can now share vehicle access with ease. Making it simple to lock, unlock and start the vehicle all through the Toyota App.

Remote Charging capabilities are also included with Remote Connect on the bZ4X, which includes the ability to check charging status, start/stop charging with a vehicle that is already plugged in and even edit charging schedules, allowing for enhanced controls of the bZ4X's charging. The Toyota App also provides an easy-to-use map to find charging station locations near you or along your route.

Electrified Powertrain with Truly Electric Performance

The bZ4X offers the off-road performance you'd expect from a capable SUV, coupled with a longer wheelbase and an expansive silhouette that achieves the smooth and fun driving performance inherent in an all-electric vehicle.

Thanks to the e-TNGA dedicated platform, driving the bZ4X is fun and engaging. Due largely in part to the maximum torque available at the first RPM. No torque ramp-up, no power bands – just throw-you-in-the-back-of-your-seat power.

Offered in both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), the all-electric bZ4X produces a horsepower rating of 201 for FWD and a horsepower rating of 214 for AWD. And with an estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 7.1 seconds for FWD and 6.5 seconds for AWD, the bZ4X offers instantaneous torque.

The XLE FWD model has an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 252 miles. The XLE AWD model has an EPA-estimated range of up to 228 miles. The EPA-estimated fuel economy rating for XLE FWD is 131 MPGe city, 107 MPGe highway and 119 MPGe combined. The EPA-estimated fuel economy rating for XLE AWD is 114 MPGe city, 94 MPGe highway and 104 MPGe combined.

Impressive driving performance is due in part to the bZ4X being built on the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform, a first for Toyota. Through this architecture, bZ4X achieves a low center of gravity and greater rigidity thanks to the high-capacity Lithium-Ion battery pack placed flat under the floor. The engineering team aimed to achieve the utility typically offered in small SUVs, along with smooth and powerful driving performance one would expect from an electric vehicle. Impressive handling is also due in part to the battery cross-framing structure, which adds to overall vehicle rigidity. The adoption of a lightweight body structure with sections of high tensile steel reinforced frame components around the battery pack coupled with a dynamic suspension contribute to the agile responsiveness of bZ4X.

An intelligent throttle feature provides a smoother feel when accelerating and decelerating and slip suppression provides impressive control on slippery roads. The Regenerative Braking Boost Mode feature reduces the frequency the brake pedal must be depressed, helping to reduce the burden on the driver.

The engineering team also focused on features that help optimize energy-saving and cruising range for year-round driving. In addition to aerodynamic design choices and body weight reduction efforts, the following systems and equipment were adopted to reduce energy consumption, especially power used for heating in cold climates:

Heat pump system for both heating and air-conditioning

Available Seat and steering wheel heaters

Available Front-seat radiant foot-and-leg heater (first for Toyota)

All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE®

When you combine the impressive driving performance of bZ4X with a new AWD system with X-MODE®, an available standout feature for bZ4X AWD models and a Toyota first, you get an exhilarating, yet comfortable, driving experience suited for everyday driving and off-pavement exploration. Coupled with Multi-terrain Select, the new AWD system with X-MODE® can be used in two modes (Snow/Dirt and Snow/Mud) to tackle slippery or uneven surfaces.

Engage Snow/Dirt Mode with X-MODE® to enhance vehicle stability and improve traction on slippery, dirt surfaces. For unpaved and bumpy roads, engaging Snow/Mud Mode applies the brakes on spinning wheels to produce a limited-slip differential (LSD) effect for additional traction. This mode also tackles softer road surfaces covered by heavy snow, providing more vehicle stability by automatically positioning the tires to slip in a way that clears away snow or mud. And in downhill situations that require the driver to apply heavy braking, Downhill Assist Control helps maintain a constant speed to allow the driver to concentrate on steering.

Another impressive feature of the AWD system is Grip-Control, a low-speed system that leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance during turns. This feature was developed as an added X-MODE function to determine road surface characteristics and maintain a constant speed to prevent slipping on rough roads, allowing the driver to focus more on steering.

Charged Up

When it comes to powering up bZ4X there are plenty of options, including 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast-chargers. All bZ4X models are equipped with a J1772/CCS1 (Combined Charging System (CCS)) socket, which allows for both home and public charging. The 6.6 kW onboard charger allows the bZ4X to charge from low to full in about 9 hours with a Level 2 charger either at home or at a public charger (at optimal outside temperatures).

New bZ4X owners can also include a ChargePoint home charging system into the cost of their new vehicle purchase or lease. And with the assistance of installation platforms like Qmerit, customers can locate a licensed electrician to install it. bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations and can charge electric vehicles up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. Translated for the bZ4X, the home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight. To install the ChargePoint Home Flex, Qmerit will help bZ4X customers find a certified electrician who can install an EV charger installer, offer an initial free quote and provide additional services to support them all the way through installation completion.

To help make ownership even easier, customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will also get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. Customers will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

Driver Assist and Safety

bZ4X is the first to feature the latest Toyota Safety SenseTM safety package (TSS 3.0). This system has been enhanced by expanding the detection range of the millimeter wave radar and monocular camera. Toyota has enhanced the performance of each function and added new functions to assist in normal driving conditions. For example, the Pre-collision system has been enhanced to offer Low-Light Cyclist Detection, Daytime Motorcyclist Detection and Guardrail Detection. Also, lane recognition is enhanced to add improved functionality while in Lane Tracing Assist mode. The goal of TSS is designed to help prevent or mitigate accidents, further reduce traffic fatalities and injuries and ease the burden on drivers.

Blind Spot Monitor is standard on all grades. A new safety feature and a Toyota First, Safe Exit Assist, is also standard on bZ4X. This system helps support avoidance of collisions between an open door and/or occupants who have exited and vehicles approaching from the rear. As part of the Blind Spot Monitor functionality, if the system detects an approaching vehicle and judges that there is a possibility of a collision with an opened door or passengers who have exited, an indicator in the outer mirror is lit to audibly alert the occupants. Even with the door closed, the indicator will be lit if the system judges that there is a possibility of a collision if the door is open.

Bird's Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan including 360-degree Overhead View in low-speed drive and reverse, and Curb View is available on the Limited grade.

The engineering team strategically placed the Top-Mounted Meter right above the steering wheel with the goal to reduce the number of times the driver takes their eyes off the road. The parallax angle of the meter also extends the perspective for the driver when viewing, also achieving a reduced response time between the road and the MID. Even the steering wheel is more ergonomic — the spoke width has been reduced, achieving excellent grip comfort and the diameter of the wheel is smaller to allow for a meter layout that requires minimal eye movement.

In terms of battery safety, Toyota added many measures to help protect cell integrity, thanks to the design and a multiple monitoring system intended to protect the vehicle's battery system.

This includes:

A meticulous production process that helps reduce contamination of battery components to help bolster battery durability

Redundant monitoring of battery voltage, current and temperature designed to detect signs of abnormal heating to maintain optimal battery temperature and help prevent cell damage

Utilization of a high-resistance coolant circulation system is designed to help prevent fire from short circuits even in high battery load conditions due to repeatedly switching between high-speed driving and rapid charging

Integration of the high-capacity battery pack within the floor of the body frame structure is designed with protection in mind in the event of a collision

Pricing

Year Make Model Grade Drive Pricing* 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD $42,000 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD $46,700 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD $44,080 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD $48,780

*Excludes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,215

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Electric Vehicle Driving Components, including the traction battery, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. bZ4X also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for three years, unlimited miles.

The bZ4X will go on sale this Spring 2022. To stay up to date on bZ4X, visit the bZ4X upcoming vehicle page here: https://www.toyota.com/bZ4X/.

