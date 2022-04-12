Cybellum Launches New Online Series for Product Security Best Practices

Sessions will provide field-proven techniques on how to comply more quickly with regulations while safeguarding products and devices from cyber-attacks and costly recalls

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, the leading provider of the Product Security Platform that enables product and device manufacturers and suppliers to continuously detect, manage, and remediate cyber threats and security vulnerabilities, announced today the launch of its Webinar Wednesday Best Practices series for Product Security professionals.

The five-part series will focus on recommendations and best practices for securing and mitigating risk throughout the product security lifecycle. The webinars are free to attend for product security professionals who are facing day to day security challenges.

Session one of the series, entitled "An Overview of Cyber-BOM and SBOM Management," is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4th at 10 am EDT and will be presented by Eran Rosenberg, VP Product and Strategy and Guy Gilam, Head of Product Marketing at Cybellum. Click here to register for the first session

This series will include the following segments:

Cyber-BOM and SBOM Management – attendees will learn how to create identical digital replicas or cyber digital twins from products and devices, even when they contain closed components. Vulnerability Management – participants will learn best practices for managing Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and how to automatically assess steps to resolve or mitigate the CVEs. Red Team Automation & Threat Hunting – this session will cover two topics - how to significantly reduce time-to-detection of zero-day threats throughout the product security development process, and how to hunt for new threats and vulnerabilities that may impact products once they are released to the market. Licensing Management – this webinar will explain how to gain detailed visibility and manage open source and commercial licenses in products. Governance and Compliance – attendees will learn about high-level governance and security posture of your product inventory and how to comply with policies and regulations specific to your industry.

Cybellum enables manufacturers to mitigate software vulnerabilities throughout their entire lifecycle, from design to end-of-life. Cybellum's Product Security Platform, powered by its Cyber Digital Twins™ technology, enables OEMs and suppliers to detect, manage and remediate vulnerabilities automatically at scale. They can rapidly comply with existing and emerging regulations, more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Cybellum's customers include leading product and device manufacturers in the automotive, medical, and industrial device industries. To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

Annette Habani

Marketing Manager, Cybellum

annette@cybellum.com

