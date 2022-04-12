Bullet Liner™ Announces the Addition of Phoenix Protective Coatings as its Newest North American Distributor

CARLISLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullet Liner (www.BulletLiner.com) is pleased to announce that Phoenix Protective Coatings, a national leader in protective coatings solutions, has joined its exclusive North American distribution network. With its reputation for high product quality, excellent customer service, and consistency, Bullet Liner, a global pioneer in the elastomer sealant category, has long attracted entrepreneurs and qualified operators looking to establish independent, fully owned businesses in the highly lucrative spray-on truck bedliner marketplace.

Phoenix Protective Coatings will be an ideal complement to Bullet Liner's growing distributor network, helping to recruit new qualified dealer-operators. With its significant expertise in the pure and hybrid polyurea space, Phoenix will help to substantially expand the brand's domestic footprint. Specifically, the company, which has multiple locations across the mid and southern U.S., will offer commercial and original equipment (OE) growth opportunities for new dealer entities looking to enter the high-quality chemical protective spray coatings arena—while also helping to provide training for technicians, applicators, and upfitters.

"Bullet Liner, the industry's 'Un-Franchised Alternative', is a true pioneer in the protective elastomer sealant category," said Steve Lucka, National Sales Manager, Specialty Polyurethanes. "Potential dealer-operator candidates have long been drawn to Bullet Liner's role as a heritage player in the market space, working for more than three decades to grow the overall spray-on truck bedliner industry. We are now pleased to welcome Phoenix Protective Coatings as an integral new part of our operation, working in tandem with Bullet Liner Corporate to help expand our new dealer presence throughout the U.S. and market our premium fourth-generation technology."

Bullet Liner is presently one of the only players in the market to offer prospective dealers a non-franchised alternative. Free from the financial constraints of the traditional franchise model, Bullet Liner's owner-operator formula offers prospects greater Freedom to Perform. This model offers managerial independence for automotive aftermarket accessory shop operators, auto repair shops, automotive dealerships, and other qualified candidates looking to add to their revenue stream. Along with a robust warranty, Bullet Liner dealers benefit from a nationally recognized brand name and series of support tools including spray equipment, onsite training and certification, access to a personalized retail website, qualified corporate leads, and integrated branded promotional opportunities to help them grow their business.

