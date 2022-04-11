Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $183.3 billion as of March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2021 primarily reflected market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds, partially offset by the addition of $14.7 billion of assets from the acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners and positive net flows in institutional and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
March 31, 2022
February 28, 2022
December 31, 2021
Open-End Funds
$ 71,701
$ 73,121
$ 77,227
Closed-End Funds
12,060
11,689
12,068
Exchange Traded Funds
1,448
1,402
1,479
Retail Separate Accounts
40,824
40,808
44,538
Institutional Accounts
53,658
53,002
48,140
Structured Products
3,651
3,636
3,734
Total
$ 183,342
$ 183,658
$ 187,186
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.