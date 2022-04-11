UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION MEMBER ADAM LANE EMBARKS ON HANDCYCLING TREK ACROSS AMERICA TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH SPINAL CORD INJURIES AND DISORDERS

Raising Awareness of the Contributions of Wheelchair Users to American Society and the Struggle for Equality

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Lane, a member of the Oklahoma chapter of United Spinal Association today began a 90-day cross-country handcycling trek from San Diego, California to New York City to raise funds to support the organization's #StrongWheeled Together campaign and show how exercise and fitness can have a positive impact on the rehabilitation of individuals living with SCI/D.

United Spinal Association. (PRNewsFoto/United Spinal Association) (PRNewswire)

"The work of the United Spinal was critical in helping me live the full life that I have today. Whether they are helping wheelchair users get out and about, connecting them with resources, or advocating on their behalf, United Spinal is making a true difference in the lives of so many people," said Lane, a T10-11 paraplegic, disability advocate, and former paramedic who was spinal cord injured in motorcycle accident in 2007 at the age of 35.

Lane will be making numerous stops along his route to connect with people with and without disabilities to raise the awareness of the benefits of fitness, and the possibilities for life after SCI/D. Stops include Oklahoma City on May 3 and Washington, DC on June 12, before finishing his ride in New York City on June 25. United Spinal, United Access, and BraunAbility are sponsoring his trek.

Lane, who currently works for United Access as a Mobility Specialist helping people with disabilities adapt their vehicles to fit their needs, has served on the Mayor's Committee for Disability Concerns for both Kansas City, MO, and Oklahoma City, OK. He has also been active in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee for United Access.

Donate now to support Lane's goal of raising $1,000,000 to benefit United Spinal's programs and services that empower the disability community.

You can follow Lane's handcycling journey on Instagram @2022handcycleacrossamerica and in Facebook @AdamStrongWheeledAcrossAmerica.

United Spinal's #StrongWheeled Together campaign showcases the strength of the SCI/D community when it comes together to achieve goals, demonstrates how the organization's resources and support empower individuals to live the lives they choose, and raises public awareness on the benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion in helping people with mobility disabilities discover greater independence.

The campaign will culminate with a Member Awards Event on November 10th, 2022, a virtual gala recognizing people with SCI/D in business, youth community organizing, the visual and performing arts, and athletics, and honoring the allies and corporate partners whose support makes our work possible.

Learn more at www.unitedspinal.org/strong-wheeled-together.

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 48 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Spinal Association