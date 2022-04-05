Therapy Brands wins award for Best Marketing Team from Comparably

The healthcare software company is recognized for its marketing leadership built on a branding and digital marketing foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was awarded 'Best Marketing Team' by Comparably, a highly-regarded workplace culture and career site that bases these coveted awards on anonymous employee feedback from reputable U.S. based companies. Therapy Brands was also awarded the Best Outlook award earlier this month.

Therapy Brands is recognized for its marketing leadership built on a branding and digital marketing foundation.

The marketing team at Therapy Brands is a champion for mental and behavioral health providers, facilitating numerous educational sessions and content, including webinars, podcasts, whitepapers, and speaking engagements. Pairing a thought leadership approach with a strong digital marketing foundation has fueled the company's growth and recognition as a valued partner in the therapy markets.

The Therapy Brands marketing team has also played a pivotal role in the company's upcoming large-scale rebrand. This effort is designed to enable customers and stakeholders to easily navigate educational information and identify solutions that help them advance their therapy practice. The new Therapy Brands website will feature the company's flagship EMR and data solutions including TheraNest, WebABA, DataCatalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven.

"We are grateful for the recognition of our dynamic marketing team," said Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer for Therapy Brands. "Our entire Therapy Brands team is dedicated to helping expand access to quality mental health and therapy solutions. We will continue to leverage our marketing and communications capabilities to advocate for advances in therapy practice management."

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare technology partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, data, and billing solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Thousands of therapy practices rely on us as a trusted partner to make their lives simpler and more efficient, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

About Comparably, in their own words: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

