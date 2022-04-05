NEWBEAUTY REVEALS ITS 2022 BEAUTY AWARD WINNERS

The 365 Most Game-Changing Products and Treatments of the Year

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewBeauty announced the winners of its 12th annual NewBeauty Awards, a collection of the 365 most innovative products and treatments taking the beauty industry by storm. This year marks NewBeauty's biggest Awards yet, with a fresh new design and the introduction of numerous categories, including breakthroughs in sustainability.

The NewBeauty Awards are announced in the Spring-Summer issue of NewBeauty featuring cover star Jenna Dewan, on newsstands nationwide April 5, 2022. (PRNewswire)

NewBeauty Reveals the 365 Most Game-Changing Products and Treatments of the Year with 2022 Beauty Awards.

However, the criteria for earning NewBeauty's popular Awards seal remains the same, while aligning with The Beauty Authority's mission to empower consumers to make their best beauty decisions: The editors must confirm that the winning products and services deliver on their claims, offer solutions to the biggest beauty problems, and make those who use them look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

When consumers see the NewBeauty Award Seal—whether shopping for beauty online, in-stores, or seeking the best in-office treatments—they can rest assured that the products have received in-depth testing from NewBeauty's editors, Brain Trust and advisors. We encourage readers to visit NewBeauty.com to learn more about why each winning product was selected.

"While our Awards issue is always our biggest and most coveted issue of the year, 2022 is record-breaking on many levels—we had more submissions than in years past, we introduced more new categories than ever before, and we increased the number of BrainTrust members and experts helping us take a deeper dive into the science behind the products, the innovations in R&D and the most effective in-office procedures," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Content and Brand Officer, NewBeauty. "In addition to offering our readers 60-plus pages of the very best in categories such as sustainability and in-office treatments—and my new personal favorite, products we didn't know we needed—this amazing list of winners includes products at every price point. Plus, you can buy them at some of our favorite places like Ulta Beauty and Target, spas, doctors' offices and luxury department stores."

"Thousands of beauty products and treatments are readily available to consumers across the country and identifying the best choice can be a daunting task," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Operating Officer, NewBeauty. "NewBeauty has always taken pride in doing the hard work necessary to highlight products that truly deliver, ensuring consumers have confidence when making purchasing decisions. We encourage all beauty consumers to look for the NewBeauty Awards Seal when selecting beauty products and treatments."

The NewBeauty Awards are announced in the Spring-Summer issue of NewBeauty, on newsstands nationwide April 5, 2022. The full list of winners is also published at newbeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

