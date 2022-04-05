Light-Hearted Memoir Provides an In-Depth Look at Love, On and Off the Putting Green: 'The Golfer's Wife'

NAPLES, Fla. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For some, golf is an instant passion that they play religiously. Others simply enjoy the occasional round. Things get interesting when those two kinds of people marry each other. It's this dynamic that inspired the new memoir from Janet Thompson, The Golfer's Wife: From Birdies to Quadruple Bogies and the Rough in Between.

In The Golfer's Wife, Thompson combines the story of her 35+ years of marriage to Steve Thompson, a die-hard golfer, with the stories of seven professional golfers' wives: Ellie Day (Jason), Stacey Hoffman (Charley), Jan Jacobsen (Peter), Lisa Lye (Mark), Mandy Snedeker (Brandt), Sarah Strange (Curtis), and Kristy Weibring (D.A.).

Not wanting to be the quintessential "golf widow" after her marriage, Janet Thompson headed for the fairway. Her experiences are chronicled in the book with self-deprecating humor and a generous spirit. Thompson examines how a wife's relationship with golf can affect her relationship with her husband—and vice versa.

In the spirit of community, a portion of the proceeds from The Golfer's Wife will be donated to the following charities:

The Brandt & Mandy Snedeker Foundation,

The Brighter Days Foundation,

The Charley Hoffman Foundation,

Crystal Coast Hospice House,

The Jacobsen Youth Initiative,

Juvenile Diabetes Research,

The Micaela's Army Foundation.

At the intersection of memoir and biography, this deep look into the love of the game—and the love of the player—will charm both the golfer and nongolfer alike.

Thompson says: "When taking up golf, a sense of humor and the ability to bend a few rules helps!" Had she read a book like The Golfer's Wife before she started playing the game, she believes it would have changed her love/hate relationship with golf.

The Golfer's Wife: From Birdies to Quadruple Bogies and the Rough in Between is on sale now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Learn more at www.golferswife.com

