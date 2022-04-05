Dr. Swati Hans Assumes Position as VP of Business Development at The Wound Pros

Seasoned physician brings over a decade of allied healthcare expertise to The Wound Pros

Dr. Swati Hans (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) has announced Dr. Swati Hans as its new Vice President of Business Development. The Wound Pros is the nation's largest wound care management company specializing in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities. It partners with skilled nursing facilities, hospice agencies, and home healthcare companies to offer advanced wound care dressings and biologics (skin substitutes) to heal acute and chronic non-healing wounds.

Dr. Hans joined The Wound Pros in January 2022 as VP of Business Development specifically to manage the growth of the skilled nursing facility sector. In her new role, she will work closely with The Wound Pros Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Daniel Yeager.

Dr. Hans holds a Bachelor of science degree in physiology from Michigan State University and a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Florida. She also holds multiple MBAs in Health Administration from University of Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Hans is a licensed healthcare professional with over 10 years of experience in patient care and more than 5 years in utilization review for worker's compensation cases in California and Texas. As VP of Business Development, Dr. Swati Hans will enhance and facilitate the rapid growth of The Wound Pros into new markets across the country.

According to Dr. Hans, her work philosophy is striving to attain a healthy work-life balance in an ever intensive healthcare industry. Her other interests include spending time with friends, hiking, sports, music, traveling, and taking care of her dogs. At the Wound Pros, she collaborates with multidisciplinary teams including doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed biotech company with an emphasis on treating and managing wounds in long-term care facilities. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "High-Tech, High-Touch" approach leveraging the power of technology and AI to improve standardization and healing outcomes and a "High-Touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yeager

(323) 794-7543

dyeager@thewoundpros.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Wound Pros) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wound Pros