Above The Fray Launches AxL To Meet The Outsource Staffing Needs of Ecommerce Businesses

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above The Fray, an end-to-end global ecommerce agency, today announces the launch of an outsource staffing solution for the ecommerce industry specifically focused on customer support services, engineering, and design.

ABOVE THE FRAY X LABOR (PRNewswire)

Unlike other BPOs, AxL specializes in outsourced staffing for businesses in the ecommerce space.

As an extension of the company's current business analysis, architecture, engineering, design, and digital marketing services, this new venture from Above The Fray will focus on supporting ecommerce businesses with top-tier outsourced staffing.

"We noticed that the ecommerce businesses we were working with on a day-to-day basis were struggling to really scale with the problems they were facing around staffing, whether it was difficulty finding the right talent, overloaded staff, or fluctuating staffing needs," said Noah Oken-Berg, CEO and Co-Founder of Above The Fray and AxL. "We realized that this was an area that we excel in and it could be a great benefit to ecommerce businesses."

AxL hires, trains, and manages top-tier talent for B2B and B2C ecommerce businesses for positions including Customer Service Specialists , Senior Customer Service Specialists, Systems Integration Engineers, Front End Developers, Back End Developers, Full Stack Developers, Mobile Developers, Magento Developers, Adobe Developers, Shopify Developers, Javascript Developers, UX/UI Web Designers, App Designers, QA Engineers, QA Testers, Solutions Specialists, Business Analysts, IT Administrators, Project Managers, UX designers, graphic designers, and more.

This new venture is being launched in partnership with Gorgias, the #1 rated helpdesk tool for ecommerce merchants which will enable AxL chat support agents to provide world-class service with a holistic customer view and the latest machine learning technology.

For more information, visit https://abovethefray.io/axl-outsource-staffing or email AxL@abovethefray.io.

About Above The Fray Design, Inc.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Above The Fray is an end-to-end global ecommerce agency specializing in solution strategizing, designing, building, integrating, and evolving digital commerce for growth-ready manufacturers.

Specialized areas of expertise include: ERP & CRM Integration, Product Configurators, Marketplaces, Gifting, Subscriptions, and B2B2C.

About AxL

AxL is an outsourced labor solution for ecommerce businesses specializing in customer support, engineering, and design staffing. AxL allows ecommerce businesses to scale successfully without the overhead.

