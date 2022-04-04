Air Lease Corporation Adds 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Its Orderbook

SEATTLE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air Lease Corp. (ALC) [NYSE:AL] today announced the aircraft lessor is expanding its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets. As the travel market recovers, ALC is increasing its 737 MAX family offering to meet airline demand for modern, fuel-efficient and sustainable operations.

Aircraft Lessor Air Lease Corporation Orders 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets (Boeing photo) (PRNewswire)

"Following our memorandum of understanding with Boeing in February for these 32 737 MAX aircraft, we are pleased to announce the signing of this definitive purchase agreement. We believe that the economic and operating advantages of the 737 MAX will serve our airline customers well as they favor modern, fuel efficient aircraft," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

ALC continues to grow its investment in the 737 MAX family. In February the lessor added 18 737 MAXs to its portfolio. With the new order, ALC has 130 737 MAXs in its backlog.

With commonality and improved fuel efficiency, the 737 MAX family enables airlines to optimize their fleets across a broad range of missions while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 20% compared to the airplanes they replace. With the 737 MAX, ALC customers can choose airplanes that are optimized to suit multiple markets based on range and size while offering commonality for pilots and crew. The versatility of the 737 MAX family allows airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers and makes these airplanes highly popular among leasing and airline customers around the world.

"The 737 MAX family has already proved its value within ALC's narrowbody portfolio, providing operators with excellent fuel efficiency and flexibility across different networks," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing. "The addition of more 737 MAXs, including 737-8s and 737-9s, will enable ALC to respond to accelerating market demand as air travel continues to recover."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

Contact

Jim Proulx

Boeing Communications

+1 (206) 850-2102

jim.proulx@boeing.com

Dmitry Krol

Boeing Communications

+1 (206) 661 29 03

dmitry.krol@boeing.com

Ashley Arnold

ALC Media & Investor Relations

+1 (310) 553 05 55

aarnold@airleasecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing