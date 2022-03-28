Zovio Updates Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today it plans to reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, which was previously scheduled for March 29, 2022, to a future date. The Company expects to announce the new date and time one week prior to the conference call date.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio) (PRNewswire)

"Over the last three months, we have been aggressively developing and implementing a strategy aimed at rightsizing the business, improving our execution of the services we provide our client, UAGC, and driving growth within Fullstack Academy and TutorMe. We will be delaying the filing of our Form 10-K and we look forward to discussing our results and near-term strategic direction during our call in the coming weeks," commented Randy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer of Zovio.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Vickie Schray

vickie.schray@zovio.com

866 475 0317 x10003

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zovio