ZIPS Car Wash Launches Member Portal, Celebrates National Car Wash Day

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) announced today the launch of the ZIPSme Portal, an added benefit for its Unlimited Wash Club Members, in celebration of National Car Wash Day. The ZIPSme Portal is an online tool found on zipscarwash.com to give ZIPS customers exclusive access to manage their account, receive insider news on new locations and services, and receive additional perks.

ZIPS is giving away 28 free washes on Instagram (@zipscarwash) today in celebration of National Car Wash Day.

"Traditional retail has taught customers to expect a personalized, more connected experience from brands they frequent and love. We developed the ZIPSme Portal as a first step in this direction, providing a better experience for our customers," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "The ZIPSme Portal is for our retail customers and Unlimited Wash Club Members. Our goal is to continue to improve the experience and provide perks that go beyond car washing for all our customers," he added.

ZIPS new portal will provide Unlimited Wash Club members access to easily manage their membership from updating their profile to re-grading their membership package to unlocking exclusive membership perks. Retail customers will receive exclusive wash specials and offers. All customers will be the first to learn about new ZIPS locations, new wash services, and car care best practices.

While the express car wash chain is celebrating the new added benefit for its members, ZIPS wants to give more customers a chance to try out their services, free. ZIPS is giving away 28 free washes on Instagram (@zipscarwash) today in celebration of National Car Wash Day. You can enter to win a free Get It All car wash for yourself and a friend by following ZIPS on Instagram, liking today's post, and tagging a friend in the comments. For an extra entry, share the ZIPS post on your story.

"In 2022, customers will continue to see ZIPS building out programs and partnerships to help our customers feel good about protecting their investment and caring for their vehicle," said Youngworth. "We're turning what was once a chore into an engaging experience on so many different levels that haven't been achieved in our industry to date," he added.

For St. Patrick's Day, ZIPS transformed all of its wash tunnels to glow leprechaun green. Recently, ZIPS partnered with a national automotive chain to offer member perks and discounts on tires. And in 2022, ZIPS will celebrate its 18th birthday in style with a customer appreciation day at participating locations across the country.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 225 locations across 22 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

