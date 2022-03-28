Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.

During "What's Next: Recruiting and Retaining Talent in 2022," panelists will discuss a variety of topics including:

The role facilities management plays in the future of the skilled trades

The qualities of a good corporate citizen

The relationship between a positive employee experience and a positive customer experience

The responsibility to help organizations attract and retain talent, regardless of role and department

To view the full list of panelists and register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3wraOy6

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp.

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in Southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands which include Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

As a combined group of companies, Upstryve owns over 500 test prep courses, 600 self-study books and teaches over 1,000 annual virtual classes through One Exam Prep. It conducts over 400 safety programs through North American Crane Bureau with numerous Fortune 500 clients such as Tesla, Alcoa , General Electric , Lockheed Martin , IBM , U.S. Steel, Flour , Los Alamos National Labs, United States Navy and Air Force and many more. Through Disco Learning Media, specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for companies such as Itron , The University of Texas, the State of Texas K-12 schools and many more organizations.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting, and analytics technology empower business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit https://enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/-enternest/

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document under U.S. law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

