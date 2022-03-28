Sham Peer Review Is a Risk Factor for Physician Illness and Death

TUCSON, Ariz., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, physicians are at elevated risk of burnout and suicide. A commonly overlooked cause is sham peer review, discussed in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons by neurologist Lawrence Huntoon, M.D., Ph.D., a court-qualified witness in such cases.

Sham peer review is a review of a physician's performance for motives other than improving patient care. Disagreement with hospital policy or a desire to eliminate a competitor are possible motives, Dr. Huntoon states.

"Peer review proceedings in a hospital often last months, and if the physician elects to sue the perpetrators, litigation can go on for years with the outcome uncertain," he writes. Wrongful accusations can permanently ruin a physician's career.

The chronic stress that physicians endure has a detrimental effect on many systems of the body. It suppresses the immune system and can worsen autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease, Dr. Huntoon states.

The literature describes various mechanisms whereby chronic stress leads to increased risk of cancer or progression of existing cancer, he adds. It also has significant detrimental effects on the heart, which can lead to rhythm disturbances, heart attack, and sudden death.

The same vascular effects that damage the heart can also lead to stroke, Dr Huntoon states. And the inflammatory components can cause brain cell death. Cognitive, emotional, and behavioral disorders may also result.

"Chronic stress has widespread harmful effects on the body that increase the physician's risk of illness and premature death," Dr. Huntoon concludes. "Attorneys who represent physicians in sham peer review cases may want to consider bringing a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress against the perpetrators of sham peer review…. Moreover, if a physician victim of sham peer review subsequently suffers one of the known conditions linked to chronic stress, including death, the physician's attorney may want to consider a claim of illness or death caused by sham peer review. Spouses and families that suffer the tragic loss of their loved one due to sham peer review deserve to be compensated for their loss.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

