Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Investment Management and M&A Practices with Addition of Peter Greene, Benjamin Kozinn, and Eileen Overbaugh

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Greene, Benjamin Kozinn, and Eileen Overbaugh as partners based in the firm's New York office. Peter, Ben and Eileen are highly regarded attorneys in the private funds space and represent some of the most prominent investment managers in the industry. Their addition represents a significant expansion of the firm's already dominant presence in a very active private funds market.

Peter Greene is an industry leader who has advised many of the leading private fund launches over the past 17 years. He advises clients on all matters related to the formation and structuring of private funds and management companies, compliance and regulatory requirements, and public to private investment opportunities. He has particular experience in insider trading determinations, including the purchase, analysis, and use of alternative/big data and related enforcement.

Business Insider recognized Peter as one of "the 29 bankers, advisors, and lawyers to know if you're thinking about starting your own hedge fund". He is recognized as one of America's Leading Lawyers for Business by Chambers USA for his work in the areas of Investment Funds and Hedge Funds and has served on the Board of Directors of the Managed Funds Association (MFA).

Peter joins as a co-leader of the SRZ Investment Management Practice, which for decades has been one of the most highly ranked practices in the United States and United Kingdom by the major ranking publications, including Chambers USA, Chambers Global, Preqin, The Legal 500 and Hedge Fund Research, Inc. (HFR).

Ben Kozinn's practice is in both Investment Management and Private Equity M&A, and he will join as a partner in both practice groups. Ben works with investment advisers and investors on fund formation, structuring, compensation and regulatory and compliance issues, including alternative data. In M&A, Ben focuses on middle market private equity and asset manager M&A, including complex middle market buyouts, take private transactions, minority stakes and venture investments. Ben has held both private practice and in-house roles, including General Counsel at a credit-focused hedge fund, Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Goldman, Sachs & Co, and Director of Hedge Fund Consulting at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Eileen Overbaugh joins as a partner in the Investment Management Group. Eileen advises hedge funds, venture funds, and other pooled vehicles on all matters related to private funds, including formation, structuring, investor negotiation, and ongoing operations. She negotiates seed and strategic investments, funds-of-one, managed account arrangements, and other alternative investment relationships. She also advises asset managers and their most senior employees and partners on employee compensation structures and separation arrangements. Eileen is ranked by Chambers USA as one of America's Leading Lawyers for Business for her work in Investment Funds and Hedge Funds.

"Ben, Eileen and I are joining the preeminent law firm in the private funds space. The scope, depth and reputation of SRZ's Investment Management Practice are unmatched," said Greene. "This is a firm built around the private funds industry, known for its market knowledge and for providing their clients with business-savvy advice," he added.

"Peter, Ben and Eileen have advised on many significant private fund launches in recent years," said David Efron, co-managing partner of SRZ. "They are each a perfect fit for us in terms of the caliber of their work, the clients they work with and the kind of work we want to do."

"The addition of Peter, Ben and Eileen is the latest step in our ongoing plan for strategic growth," said Marc Elovitz, SRZ's other co-managing partner.

Over the last 24 months, the 350-lawyer firm has added 13 lateral partners and promoted eight attorneys to partner. This expansion, along with the promotion of 15 special counsels, significantly deepens the firm's expertise in venture capital, creditor side restructuring and bankruptcy, M&A, investment funds, intellectual property, investment management and financial regulation, alternative data, crypto currency and digital assets, and individual client services.

"This expansion is part of our plan to reinforce our market-leading position as a firm that can deliver the full spectrum of services to our financial services clients," added Elovitz.

Lateral additions include Alexander Kim, partner and head of the Intellectual Property Group with a focus on M&A in IP; Ned Schodek in the Business Reorganization Group; Mike Flynn, Jeffrey Symons and Brian C. Miner in the M&A and Securities Group; Gayle Klein in the Litigation Group; Martin Sharkey, Gregory Ruback and Polly O'Brien in the Finance & Derivatives Group; and Douglas S. Mintz in the Business Reorganization Group.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C. and London that focuses on financial services clients. SRZ's specialties include bank regulatory; bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation; blockchain technology, crypto currency & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory and enforcement; business development companies, business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; credit funds, cybersecurity; direct lending funds, distressed debt and claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment and employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance and derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing and technology; investment manager M&A, investment management regulation, compliance and enforcement defense; litigation; litigation finance; PIPEs; private equity funds; private equity M&A; real estate; real estate capital markets and REITs; real estate investment funds, real estate litigation; '40 Act regulated funds; securities and capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; specialty finance, tax; and white collar defense and government investigations.

Contacts:

Stanton

Mike Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

View original content:

SOURCE Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP